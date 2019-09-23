Kylie Jenner’s still dealing with the loss of her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul has been tight-lipped about the incident between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, the ex and baby's daddy of Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

At the time, Jordyn was accused of kissing Tristan, thus ending her friendship with Kylie and being cited as a reason for Khloe and Tristan's breakup. Though Khloe’s has to co-parent with Tristan, Kylie hasn't interacted much with her former live-in pal since all the drama occurred.

On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe receives a text from Jordyn saying she wants to speak with Khloe.

“She texted and said she wanted to talk. I don’t know if I need to talk to her, like, I don’t get closure out of this deal,” Khloe tells her sister, Kim Kardashian West. “Because I will never feel like I can let her back into my life again. I feel like Kylie’s leaning more towards that and that’s fine and for the love of my sister. I don’t mind talking to her.”

In an aside interview, Khloe explains why she’s willing to speak to Jordyn to help Kylie out.

“The sad part is that Kylie lost a best friend, and I feel like sometimes my situation overshadowed her’s and she’s at a loss as well,” Khloe says. “So I want to ask Kylie if she wants me to have that conversation.”

To bring up the tough talk, Khloe invites Kylie and momager Kris Jenner to go wine tasting in Napa. When the sisters get a moment alone to talk about the difficult topic, Kylie seems surprisingly level-headed about the whole thing.

“I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” the makeup mogul says. “She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they’re not there for others. Obviously I love her. Right now she’s kind of doing her thing. I’m doing my thing.”

Khloe praises her younger sister, saying, “I really respect you that you still deal with everything, but you’re just very calm about it. I think it’s just because you’re so confident and so secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. It’s like a really inspiring trait that you have.”

The sisters end their conversation with Khloe saying, “We’ll always be OK because we have each other.”

“Thank God, imagine if we didn’t!” Kylie exclaims.

The sisters leave the conversation in a good place, though it’s not clear whether Khloe will eventually talk to Jordyn.

But that wasn’t the only drama on KUWTK. Scott Disick and Corey Gamble got into it over Scott’s daughter, Penelope. Watch the clip below for more:

