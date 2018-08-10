Birthday girl Kylie Jenner is living her best life!

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan turned 21 on Friday, receiving plenty of love from her family and friends.

The makeup mogul's boyfriend, Travis Scott, took to Snapchat to give fans a peek at the lavish present he gave his girlfriend -- a white vintage Rolls-Royce that was decorated with a giant red bow.

"Mommy's new gift," the 26-year-old rapper exclaimed in the video, as Kylie marveled over the present while carrying their 6-month-old daughter, baby girl Stormi. "My lovie, mommy. Stormi. Ahh!"

Kylie shared another view of the vehicle to her own Snapchat, with a video of Travis laughing and giggling with Stormi:

But the b-day love from Travis didn't stop there! He also gushed over his brunette beauty on Instagram.

"Happy bday wifey," he wrote. "I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Throughout the day, Kylie's famous family also posted tributes to their beloved beauty guru, who is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever this year, according to Forbes.

"Happy 21 st birthday to my baby!!!!!" wrote momager Kris Jenner. "You are my youngest, my beautiful angel, and it has been life’s greatest reward to watch you grow into an amazing young woman who is the most incredible mom to Stormi, sister, business woman, friend and daughter."

"You are truly a special soul and you have the biggest heart and you are so kind and generous and thoughtful to everyone," she continued. "I am so proud of you Kylie, and I thank God he chose me to be your mommy. I love you more than you will every know... mommy xoxo."

Kim Kardashian's post to her "baby" sis was equally sweet. "It’s such a trip that my baby sister is 21 😱," she explained. "So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!!"

"I love you so much!" she added. "You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what!"

"Happy 21st birthday to my tiny sister!" added Kendall Jenner in a post shared to her own account. "I love being in your presence @kyliejenner."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian went with a sillier tribute, sharing a NSFW photo of the girls ringing in Kylie's birthday on Thursday night at Delilah, a swanky, celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood.

"Happy f**king birthday b***h," she captioned it.

Khloe Kardashian shared a similar pic from the soiree, joking that it was all of their 21st birthdays.

Get an inside look at Kylie's star-studded birthday bash here -- including all the details on her sexy outfits! -- and watch the video below for more on her romance with Travis.

