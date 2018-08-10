Barbie doll birthday!

Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday on Thursday night with her A-list family, boyfriend Travis Scott, and a few celebrity friends.

Naturally, the Kardashian-Jenners documented the entire thing on social media, and they appeared to be having a blast. The birthday girl showed up to the event in a sexy rose pink satin dress with a peek-a-boo cutout and wrap tie.

She wore her hair blonde with lengthy extensions, and paired the look with matching lace-up heels.

Keeping up with the pink trend, Kim Kardashian rolled into the bash in a racy bubblegum pink, skin-tight dress with a cutout to show off her abs. She carried a see-through pink purse and purple heels to complete the vibrant look.

bday dinner ... look 1 💗

t-minus two hours

💕

Fresh off her split from Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian looked carefree and fabulous in a sparkly purple mini-dress with large hoop earrings. She was spotted throughout the evening with her ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, who also attended the soiree.

thank you for all of my birthday wishes

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her post-baby figure in a rhinestone-covered silver crop top, matching pants and a jacket over top. She wore her short blonde locks down and wavy and appeared to attend the party without her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kendall Jenner sported a strapless black mini-dress, pulling her hair up in a bun.

Both of Kylie’s parents were in attendance, including Kris Jenner, who threw up a middle finger to the camera in a funny group shot and Caitlyn Jenner, whom Kim filmed in a rare family moment, standing alone at the party. She was spotted with her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, entering the venue earlier in the evening.

we're 21 bitch!

It's our 21st birthday

The group started off the evening at the popular celebrity hot spot, Craig’s before hitting up the Delilah nightclub. Of course, Kylie had to have an outfit change for her late night festivities, slipping into a light pink sparkly body suit with a matching bag and heels.

twenty one

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

In addition to her sisters and parents, Kylie was joined by Travis, Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Larsa Pippen, and bestie Jordyn Woods.

Momager Kris gave her daughter a sweet toast at the event before pink confetti fell from the ceiling as the crowd cheered. The DJ rocked a T-shirt with Kylie’s Forbes cover printed on the back and guests picked up a variety of different color solo cups depending on their relationship status. There was also a pink ball pit, which Kim and Khloe happily jumped into.

Earlier in the day, Kylie posed for several photos with her adorable 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Here’s more from Kylie:

