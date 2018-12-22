Kylie Jenner wows in white!

Kicking off the holiday weekend, the 21-year-old makeup mogul stepped out on Friday for a night of fun with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and best friend Jordyn Woods in a head turning look. Jenner showed off her hourglass figure in a sexy white, ruched Magda Butrym off-the-shoulder mini dress that featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and elegant feathers.

She paired the dramatic look with satin beige heels, a gold clutch, a variety of diamond and gold rings and gold-and pearl earrings. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail, and her makeup consisted of brown eye shadow, matte brown lip and bold brows.

Earlier this week, Jenner stylishly attended her beau's concert in Los Angeles in a black oversized pinstriped blazer.

The couple made headlines on Thursday when Scott opened up about his instant connection with Jenner, as well as his plans to propose.

“We was just two kids, f**king around," the rapper told Rolling Stone of his and Jenner's first meeting at Coachella in April 2017. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’"

"It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he added of the reality star, who is the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, Stormi. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way.”

