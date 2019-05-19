The Kardashian-Jenner family tree just got even more complicated!

It turns out Tyga, the ex of Kylie Jenner, was once married to Jordan Craig, who shares a 2-year-old son named Prince with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Tyga (whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson) married Jordan, a model and social media celeb, on Sept. 6, 2010. However, their matrimony was extremely short-lived. Exactly one month later, the rapper filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2011. When married, Jordan added Tyga's last name to her own but quickly dropped it after parting ways.

Then the "SWISH" rapper struck up a romance with Blac Chyna with whom he shares a son with, King Cairo, 6. The couple ended things in 2014 and soon after rumors about Tyga's romance with then-teenage Kylie began circulating.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Tristan started dating in 2014. Two years later, Jordan got pregnant by Tristan, but the couple split up shortly before he struck up a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The two confirmed their relationship in October 2016 after sparking romance rumors in August.

Although Khloe and Tristan's relationship didn't last either, she also had a child with him in 2018, their daughter True Thompson. The pair split after facing multiple waves of cheating allegations, the last of which included the Kardashian-Jenner clan's family friend Jordyn Woods allegedly kissing Tristan at a party in February.

After parting ways with Tyga, Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian, Kylie's half brother. The pair welcomed their daughter Dream Kardashian in November 2016. However, they have since split and were locked in a legal battle for several months over child support, although it has since come to an end.

In April 2017, Kylie began dating fellow rapper Travis Scott. Just under a year later, the pair welcomed a child as well -- a daughter named Stormi Webster. The two are still together.

