Kylie Jenner's Nurse Confirms She Only Gets Lip Fillers

Last week, the social media star shared that she's back augmenting her famous pout after revealing she removed her lip fillers in July. The 21-year-old mom shared a pic of herself on her Instagram Story after a "lip touch-up," tagging Pawnta, Jenner's nurse at Motykie Med Spa who's responsible for the injections.

Pawnta chatted with Refinery29, dishing that the beauty mogul limits fillers to her lips.

"Just a small touch-up on her lip fillers," she told the website. "She doesn't do anything else, just lip fillers."

Compared to what she used to rock, Jenner opts for a more natural look since becoming a mom to daughter Stormi, which Pawnta also embraces with her work.

"My philosophy has always been 'less is more.' We're more of a conservative, natural practice, but the size does depend on the patient," she said. "Some people like to go really big and some people like to keep it natural."

"We went the natural route for [Jenner's] touch-up since she's so naturally beautiful and a new mom. A lot of people get fillers because they're getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she's so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it's just about adding a little pout to her lips."

The RN went on to explain she uses Juvéderm for the lips since it's made from the hydrating hyaluronic acid and that fillers usually last from four months to a year.

Jenner's pout is the subject of the lip filler phenomenon, which came about from the star's insecurity at a young age. Although Pawnta didn't address the Kylie Jenner effect directly, she did note that many young women have been requesting lip fillers and it is the ideal safe procedure to "boost their confidence."

"We see people of all different ages come through the Motykie Med Spa for different procedures, but I definitely have younger people, especially women between 21 and 30, come in for the lip fillers," she shared. "If someone has had small lips all their life, was teased in high school, and are looking for a safe cosmetic procedure to boost their confidence, this is it."

