La Crème de La Mer
La Mer
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:32 PM PST, January 9, 2024

It isn't often that luxury brand La Mer is discounted, but Crème de la Mer is 72% off at Walmart now.

As the winter gets harsher, your skin craves hydration. For the best moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, La Mer Crème de la Mer is iconic for a reason. The ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. 

Regularly a splurge, we found La Mer's skin savior amongst the treasure trove of Walmart's New Year deals. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for $115 right now or stock up and save $412 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $158. Finding your go-to winter moisturizer is easier than ever with savings up to 72% off one of the best moisturizing creams out there.

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $115

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 Oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 Oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 Oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $158

Shop Now

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day. 

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs.

Best Lightweight Moisturizers

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours, according to the brand.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $16

Shop Now

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer
Amazon

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer

This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, Olay's anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Sephora

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

Formulated with anti-aging superstars Retinol and Vitamin C, this lightweight moisturizer brightens, firms and nourishes skin overnight while improving tone, texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
Skinstore

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum

Safe for sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines on mature skin with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results.

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Ulta

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells — as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.

Priming Moisturizer Rich

Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier

Priming Moisturizer Rich

Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula.

Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer

Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
Amazon

Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer

This moisturizer will do everything for your dry skin. This product will hydrate, fortify, comfort, and defend any reaction to the stressed skin.

Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
Sephora

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer

This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day.

Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream

Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
Amazon

Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream

Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin.

Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer

Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
SkinStore

Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer

Pai's soothing moisturizer is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Ulta

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Ulta

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

Strengthen your skin's barrier with this daily lightweight moisturizer from Honest Beauty.

Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
Amazon

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30

We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays.

$20 $15

Shop Now

Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face

Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
Amazon

Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face

This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. 

