As the winter gets harsher, your skin craves hydration. For the best moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, La Mer Crème de la Mer is iconic for a reason. The ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time.

Regularly a splurge, we found La Mer's skin savior amongst the treasure trove of Walmart's New Year deals. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for $115 right now or stock up and save $412 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $158. Finding your go-to winter moisturizer is easier than ever with savings up to 72% off one of the best moisturizing creams out there.

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs.

Best Lightweight Moisturizers

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer Amazon Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, Olay's anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $30 $20 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. $22 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich Sephora Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells — as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer. $240 Shop Now

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula. $35 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection

