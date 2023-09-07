During the transition from summer to fall, you should swap out more than just the clothing in your closet. The cooler temperatures and lower humidity makes skin more prone to being dry and sensitive. For a moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, many celebrities and dermatologists turn to La Mer's Crème de la Mer. The ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time.

Regularly a splurge, La Mer's skin savior just got a super rare discount at Walmart's sale. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can get La Mer Crème de la Mer for less than $90 right now or stock up and save more than $350 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $219. If your skincare routine could use a refresh, now's your chance to save hundreds on one of the best moisturizing creams out there.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Walmart La Mer Crème de la Mer Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness. $120 1 oz. Shop Now $380 $87 2 oz. Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 Oz Walmart La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 Oz According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. $570 $219 Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate Walmart La Mer The Eye Concentrate For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles. $235 $61 Shop Now

Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs in 2023.

Best Lightweight Moisturizers

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer Amazon Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours. $40 $28 Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months. $27 $18 Shop Now

Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer Amazon Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, Olay's anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $30 $24 Shop Now

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Amazon Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 40 You'll never "forget" to put on sunscreen again with this easy and practical sunscreen-and-moisturizer hybrid. Ideal for dry and combination skin types, the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 hydrates and protects against UVA and UVB rays. $43 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Sephora Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Formulated with anti-aging superstars Retinol and Vitamin C, this lightweight moisturizer brightens, firms and nourishes skin overnight while improving tone, texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $110 Shop Now

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum Skinstore First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum Safe for sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines on mature skin with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides. $58 Shop Now

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. $30 Shop Now

DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX Amazon DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX To get that everlasting glow, this anti-aging face serum will have your skin feel smoother and more elastic. This serum will also nourish your skin with amazing moisturizing and soothing effects. $92 $55 Shop Now

Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream Amazon Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream With mineral-rich ingredients, this aging night cream will help get rid the face of dead skin cells and toxins, leaving your skin with natural radiance. $36 $25 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Ulta Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture. $47 Shop Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $70 Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich Sephora Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer. $240 Shop Now

Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula. $35 Shop Now

Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer Amazon Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer This moisturizer will do everything for your dry skin. This product will hydrate, fortify, comfort, and defend any reaction to the stressed skin. $130 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer Huda Beauty's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is the textured jelly-meets-balm moisturizer. This face moisturizer is infused with honey and turmeric root extract to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours while soothing the skin. $43 Shop Now

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Sephora Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day. $66 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream Amazon Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin. $45 Shop Now

Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer SkinStore Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer Pai's soothing moisturizer is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin. $59 Shop Now

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. $38 Shop Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Amazon La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide. $22 Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $62 Shop Now

Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Amazon Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free. $30 $20 Shop Now

Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays. $20 $16 Shop Now

Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face Amazon Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. $45 Shop Now

