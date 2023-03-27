Shopping

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizer Drops to Record-Low Price at Walmart: Save 80% On Crème de la Mer

By ETonline Staff
La Mer Crème de la Mer
La Mer

For a moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, many celebs and dermatologists turn to La Mer's Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream. The ultra-rich cream quickly immerses skin in healing moisture and is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time. 

Regularly a splurge, La Mer's skin savior is deeply discounted at Walmart right now. A two-ounce jar usually costs $380, but Walmart's deal is taking 80% off La Mer Crème de la Mer, dropping the moisturizer to its record-low price of $76. Give your skin a spring awakening and save big on one of the best moisturizers out there before the limited-time deal ends. 

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $380$76
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 3.4 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 3.4 Oz

    According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. 

    $570$139

    Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day. 

    Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.

    Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs in 2023.

    Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging

    Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
    Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
    Sephora
    Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

    Formulated with anti-aging superstars Retinol and Vitamin C, this lightweight moisturizer brightens, firms and nourishes skin overnight while improving tone, texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    $110
    First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
    First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum .25% Pure Concentrate, Anti-Aging Serum for Sensitive Skin – 1.0 Oz.
    Skinstore
    First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum

    Safe for sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines on mature skin with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.

    $58
    Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
    Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
    Olay
    Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

    Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results.

    $30
    DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX
    DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX
    Amazon
    DONGINBI Red Ginseng Moisture & Firming Essence EX

    To get that everlasting glow, this anti-aging face serum will have your skin feel smoother and more elastic. This serum will also nourish your skin with amazing moisturizing and soothing effects.

    $92
    Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream
    Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream
    Amazon
    Nuria Defend Overnight Face Cream

    With mineral-rich ingredients, this aging night cream will help get rid the face of dead skin cells and toxins, leaving your skin with natural radiance.

    $36
    AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream
    AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream
    Neiman Marcus
    AveSeena Ageless Perfection Cream

    This ageless cream will perfect your skin and help calm the sensitivity and reduce signs of inflammation. 

    $157

    Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
    Amazon
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

    A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

    $40
    Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
    Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
    Ulta
    Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

    Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture.

    $44
    Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
    tatcha dewy skin cream
    Tatcha
    Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

    The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.

    $70
    Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
    dr barbara strum face cream rich
    Sephora
    Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich

    This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer.

    $240
    Priming Moisturizer Rich
    Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich
    Glossier
    Priming Moisturizer Rich

    Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula.

    $35
    Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
    Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer
    Sephora
    Lancôme Hydra Zen Glow Liquid Lightweight Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

    Lancôme's Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Glow Liquid Moisturizer is lightweight made with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid.  This face moisturizer visibly de-stresses skin, hydrates and supports the skin's moisture barrier for a glow that lasts all 24 hours.

    $54
    Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
    Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
    Amazon
    Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer

    This moisturizer will do everything for your dry skin. This product will hydrate, fortify, comfort, and defend any reaction to the stressed skin.

    $130

    Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

    Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
    Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer
    Sephora
    Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer

    Yes, even oily complexions need hydration. This oil-free formula and moisturizer designed for oily skin won’t make breakouts worse for the acne-prone—this mattifying moisturizer actually helps prevent them with salicylic acid—and instead gives skin a supple, matte appearance.

    $38
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
    Amazon
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

    This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so you will have smoother skin that feels nourished and not greasy at all.

    $27$17
    Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30
    Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
    Fenty Skin
    Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30

    Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight formula absorbs fast and doesn't leave a white cast.

    $38

    Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

    Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
    Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer
    Huda Beauty
    Huda Beauty Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer

    Huda Beauty's Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is the textured jelly-meets-balm moisturizer. This face moisturizer is infused with honey and turmeric root extract to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours while soothing the skin.

    $43
    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
    Sephora
    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer

    This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day.

    $66

    Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

    Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
    Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
    Drunk Elephant
    Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides

    The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin.

    $60
    Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
    Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream, 1 Fl Oz
    Amazon
    Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream

    Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin.

    $45
    Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
    Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
    SkinStore
    Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer

    Pai's soothing moisturizer is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin.

    $59
    Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
    Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
    Kiehl's
    Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

    If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. 

    $38
    La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
    Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
    Amazon
    La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

    In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.

    $21
    Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
    Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
    Amazon
    Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer

    Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.

    $30

    Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection

    L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
    L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
    Amazon
    L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30

    We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays.

    $20$13
    Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
    Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
    Amazon
    Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face

    This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple. 

    $45

