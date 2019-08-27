Labor Day Sales 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts -- KKW Beauty, ASOS, Shopbop & More
Labor Day Sales are here!
As you stock up on end-of-summer swimsuits and last-minute vacation outfits, take advantage of the sales happening for the long holiday weekend ahead.
Whether you're preparing to update your wardrobe with new fall trends or wanting to finally purchase pieces you've been eyeing for months, this year's Labor Day sales will help you score big.
From Shopbop's expansive inventory of the coolest wares and accessories to the coveted contour kit from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Line, shop the best discounts to end the season strong.
Shop ET Style's favorites ahead.
Ann Taylor
For its pre-Labor Day sale until Aug. 28, Ann Taylor if offering 40% off on full-price styles with code: LASTHURRAH. Along with an extra 10% off on full-price tops and sweaters.
Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Herringbone,
$169 $102
Shopbop
Thousands of end-of-summer styles up to 40% off.
For Love & Lemons Mabel Mini Dress,
$212 $106
ASOS
20% off site-wide with code: LABORDAY20.
ASOS Curve Denim Safari Jumpsuit,
$72 $58
Westward Leaning
$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.
Westward Leaning Eclipse 03,
$225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)
Perricone MD
Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.
Perricone MD Power of Neuropeptides Face & Neck Duo,
$600 $144
Warp + Weft
60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.
Warp + Weft CDG Vintage High Rise Straight,
$98 $40
Koral
Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.
Koral Marble High Rise Infinity Legging,
$115 $56
BaubleBar
Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.
BaubleBar Canary Bracelet Set of Three,
$46 $10
Eddie Bauer
50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot,
$200 $100
KKW Beauty
30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.
KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Kit,
$52 $37
The Beachwaver Co.
20% off site-wide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1,
$199 $160
Lane Bryant
40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.
Lane Bryant Asymmetrical Midi Dress,
$80 $48
Quay
20% off site-wide with code: BYESUMMER from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
Quay x Chrissy Teigen Sweet Dreams, $55
ModCloth
30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Louche Stripe Appeal Midi Skirt,
$75 $53
Reef
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19.
Reef Voyage Lite Leather,
$55 $44
EM Cosmetics
OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.
EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush in Rose Milk,
$25 $20
PrettyLittleThing
50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.
PrettyLittleThing Sage Ribbed Knit Wrap Top,
$32 $16
