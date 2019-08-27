Labor Day Sales are here!

As you stock up on end-of-summer swimsuits and last-minute vacation outfits, take advantage of the sales happening for the long holiday weekend ahead.

Whether you're preparing to update your wardrobe with new fall trends or wanting to finally purchase pieces you've been eyeing for months, this year's Labor Day sales will help you score big.

From Shopbop's expansive inventory of the coolest wares and accessories to the coveted contour kit from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Line, shop the best discounts to end the season strong.

Shop ET Style's favorites ahead.

Ann Taylor

For its pre-Labor Day sale until Aug. 28, Ann Taylor if offering 40% off on full-price styles with code: LASTHURRAH. Along with an extra 10% off on full-price tops and sweaters.

Ann Taylor

Shopbop

Thousands of end-of-summer styles up to 40% off.

Shopbop

ASOS

20% off site-wide with code: LABORDAY20.

ASOS

Westward Leaning

$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.

Westward Leaning

Westward Leaning Eclipse 03, $225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)

Perricone MD

Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.

Perricone MD

Warp + Weft

60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.

Warp + Weft

Koral

Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.

Koral

BaubleBar

Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.

BaubleBar

Eddie Bauer

50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.

Eddie Bauer

KKW Beauty

30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

KKW Beauty

The Beachwaver Co.

20% off site-wide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.

The Beachwaver Co.

Lane Bryant

40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

Lane Bryant

Quay

20% off site-wide with code: BYESUMMER from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Quay

ModCloth

30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

ModCloth

Reef

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19.

Reef

EM Cosmetics

OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.

EM Cosmetics

PrettyLittleThing

50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.

PrettyLittleThing

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

