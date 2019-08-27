Labor Day Sales are here!

As you stock up on end-of-summer swimsuits and last-minute vacation outfits, take advantage of the sales happening for the long holiday weekend ahead.

Whether you're preparing to update your wardrobe with new fall trends or wanting to finally purchase pieces you've been eyeing for months, this year's Labor Day sales will help you score big.

From Shopbop's expansive inventory of the coolest wares and accessories to the coveted contour kit from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Line, shop the best discounts to end the season strong.

Macy's

25-50% off and extra 10-20% off with the code: WKND until Sept. 2. Some exclusions apply.

Ann Taylor

For its pre-Labor Day sale until Aug. 29, Ann Taylor if offering 40% off on full-price styles with code: LASTHURRAH. Along with an extra 10% off on full-price tops and sweaters.

Ann Taylor

Shopbop

Thousands of end-of-summer styles up to 40% off.

Shopbop

Reformation

Up to 70% off select styles.

Reformation

Bloomingdale's

Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 20% off sale items. Valid on items labeled, Big Brown Bag Sale. Some exclusions apply.

Eloquii

40% off full-price items, up to 50% off on clearance items and $29 select styles. Use the code: OUTOFOFFICE.

Eloquii

Benefit Cosmetics

Receive free shipping on all orders with the code: HOTSHIP.

Benefit Cosmetics

bareMinerals

Spend $75 and get 15% off and spend $100 and get 20% off with free shipping. Use the code: LNGWKND.

bareMinerals

Good American

Up to 70% off and extra 25% off select styles until Sept. 2.

Good American

M.Gemi

Extra 20% off Before They Go sale items until Sept. 2.

M. Gemi

Swarovski

20% off on purchases of $200 online and at participating stores from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Swarovski

Westward Leaning

$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.

Westward Leaning

Westward Leaning Eclipse 03, $225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)

Perricone MD

Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.

Perricone MD

Cover FX

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: POOLSIDE. Receive a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set with orders of $75 or more.

Cover FX

Hanky Panky

Up to 65% off on select styles until Sept. 3.

Hanky Panky

Warp + Weft

60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.

Warp + Weft

Paige

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: LABORDAY2019.

Paige

Koral

Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.

Koral

BaubleBar

Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.

BaubleBar

Eddie Bauer

50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.

Eddie Bauer

Burton

20% off on fall apparel and bags. Some exclusions apply.

Burton

KKW Beauty

30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Some exclusions apply.

KKW Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics

Buy one and get one free on Lip Kits from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. The sale includes all Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits.

Kylie Cosmetics

The Beachwaver Co.

20% off site-wide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.

The Beachwaver Co.

Lane Bryant

40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions until Sept. 2. Use the code: WORKIT.

Lane Bryant

Quay

Extra 20% on sale items with code: BYESUMMER.

Quay

Ban.do

Extra 20% off on sale items from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 with the code: STACKED.

ModCloth

30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

ModCloth

Reef

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19.

Reef

Volcom

Extra 30% off markdowns until Sept. 2 with the code: EPIC.

Volcom

EM Cosmetics

OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.

EM Cosmetics

PrettyLittleThing

50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.

PrettyLittleThing

Quiz Clothing

30% off site-wide with code: WORKIT from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

Quiz Clothing

Vitamin A

Up to 50% off select styles and an additional 10% off with purchase of a cover-up until Sept. 2.

Vitamin A

GLYDER

25% off site-wide, excluding sale items, with the code LDW25 until Sept. 2.

GLYDER

Frankies Bikinis

Up to 50% off site-wide until Sept. 2.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top, $85 $77 (Hailey Bieber has worn this top!)

DIFF Eyewear

50% off select styles. Buy one and get 20% off, buy two and get 35% off and buy three and get 50% off.

DIFF Eyewear

Dear Frances

20% off site-wide with the code SUMMER20 until Sept. 3.

Dear Frances

Rhode

Up to 40% off on the spring/summer 2019 collection.

Rhode

Eberjey

40% off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear and Mini styles.

Eberjey

