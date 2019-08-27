Labor Day Sales 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts -- KKW Beauty, Macy's, Shopbop & More
Labor Day Sales are here!
As you stock up on end-of-summer swimsuits and last-minute vacation outfits, take advantage of the sales happening for the long holiday weekend ahead.
Whether you're preparing to update your wardrobe with new fall trends or wanting to finally purchase pieces you've been eyeing for months, this year's Labor Day sales will help you score big.
From Shopbop's expansive inventory of the coolest wares and accessories to the coveted contour kit from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Line, shop the best discounts to end the season strong.
Shop ET Style's favorites ahead.
Macy's
25-50% off and extra 10-20% off with the code: WKND until Sept. 2. Some exclusions apply.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Tally II Rain Boots,
$70 $43
Ann Taylor
For its pre-Labor Day sale until Aug. 29, Ann Taylor if offering 40% off on full-price styles with code: LASTHURRAH. Along with an extra 10% off on full-price tops and sweaters.
Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Herringbone,
$169 $102
Shopbop
Thousands of end-of-summer styles up to 40% off.
For Love & Lemons Mabel Mini Dress,
$212 $106
Reformation
Up to 70% off select styles.
Reformation Dallas Top,
$148 $119
Bloomingdale's
Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 20% off sale items. Valid on items labeled, Big Brown Bag Sale. Some exclusions apply.
Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody,
$335 $161
Eloquii
40% off full-price items, up to 50% off on clearance items and $29 select styles. Use the code: OUTOFOFFICE.
Eloquii Robe Coat,
$160 $96
Benefit Cosmetics
Receive free shipping on all orders with the code: HOTSHIP.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $24
bareMinerals
Spend $75 and get 15% off and spend $100 and get 20% off with free shipping. Use the code: LNGWKND.
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, $31
Good American
Up to 70% off and extra 25% off select styles until Sept. 2.
Good American Good Legs in Black039,
$159 $84
M.Gemi
Extra 20% off Before They Go sale items until Sept. 2.
M. Gemi The Scena,
$278 $195
Swarovski
20% off on purchases of $200 online and at participating stores from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
Swarovski Crystal Frost Watch,
$299 $240
Westward Leaning
$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.
Westward Leaning Eclipse 03,
$225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)
Perricone MD
Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.
Perricone MD Power of Neuropeptides Face & Neck Duo,
$600 $144
Cover FX
20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: POOLSIDE. Receive a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set with orders of $75 or more.
Cover FX Power Play Foundation,
$44 $36
Hanky Panky
Up to 65% off on select styles until Sept. 3.
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Brazilian Bikini,
$30 $18
Warp + Weft
60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.
Warp + Weft CDG Vintage High Rise Straight,
$98 $40
Paige
20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: LABORDAY2019.
Paige Cindy in Clarice,
$219 $176
Koral
Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.
Koral Marble High Rise Infinity Legging,
$115 $56
BaubleBar
Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.
BaubleBar Canary Bracelet Set of Three,
$46 $10
Eddie Bauer
50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot,
$200 $100
Burton
20% off on fall apparel and bags. Some exclusions apply.
Burton Drift-In Parka,
$240 $192
KKW Beauty
30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Some exclusions apply.
KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Kit,
$52 $37
Kylie Cosmetics
Buy one and get one free on Lip Kits from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. The sale includes all Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits.
Kylie Cosmetics Queen Matte Lip Kit, $29
The Beachwaver Co.
20% off site-wide from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1,
$199 $160
Lane Bryant
40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions until Sept. 2. Use the code: WORKIT.
Lane Bryant Asymmetrical Midi Dress,
$80 $48
Quay
Extra 20% on sale items with code: BYESUMMER.
Quay Jezabell,
$60 $32
Ban.do
Extra 20% off on sale items from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 with the code: STACKED.
Ban.do x Nooworks Bell Pant in Daisy Print,
$132 $80
ModCloth
30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Louche Stripe Appeal Midi Skirt,
$75 $53
Reef
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19.
Reef Voyage Lite Leather,
$55 $44
Volcom
Extra 30% off markdowns until Sept. 2 with the code: EPIC.
Volcom Le Fresh Dress,
$35 $20
EM Cosmetics
OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.
EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush in Rose Milk,
$25 $20
PrettyLittleThing
50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.
PrettyLittleThing Sage Ribbed Knit Wrap Top,
$32 $16
Quiz Clothing
30% off site-wide with code: WORKIT from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.
Quiz Clothing Animal Print Skater Dress,
$54 $38
Vitamin A
Up to 50% off select styles and an additional 10% off with purchase of a cover-up until Sept. 2.
Vitamin A Alma Bodysuit,
$194 $117
GLYDER
25% off site-wide, excluding sale items, with the code LDW25 until Sept. 2.
GLYDER Flower Bike Short,
$48 $39
Frankies Bikinis
Up to 50% off site-wide until Sept. 2.
Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top,
$85 $77 (Hailey Bieber has worn this top!)
DIFF Eyewear
50% off select styles. Buy one and get 20% off, buy two and get 35% off and buy three and get 50% off.
DIFF Eyewear Becky,
$85 $68
Dear Frances
20% off site-wide with the code SUMMER20 until Sept. 3.
Dear Frances Rohe Heel,
$350 $280
Rhode
Up to 40% off on the spring/summer 2019 collection.
Rhode Lea Dress in Uzbek,
$440 $176
Eberjey
40% off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear and Mini styles.
Eberjey Gisele Long Athletic PJ Set,
$138 $83
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
