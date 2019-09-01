Labor Day Sales are happening, and they're too good to miss!

Shopping for fall? Some of our go-to retailers like Macy's, Ann Taylor and Express are offering discounts on full-price items, which means new arrivals with slashed prices.

Plenty of items we've been eyeing for a while are on sale, too. Finally, wanting to stock up on Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits? Well, Kylie Cosmetics is having a buy one get one free sale. Even her sister Kim Kardashian is offering discounts for KKW Beauty -- 30% off site-wide.

Act quickly before your favorites sell out and shop ET Style's top Labor Day Sales selects ahead.

25-50% off and extra 10-20% off with the code: WKND until Sept. 2. Some exclusions apply.

40% off and additional 10% off on full-price styles until Sept. 2. Use the code: LASTHURRAH.

Ann Taylor

40% off site-wide until Sept. 3.

Express

Up to 70% off sale items.

Shopbop

20% off when you spend over $49. 30% off when you spend over $100. Use the code: LBR19.

Mango

Up to 65% off and extra 20% off on select styles.

Revolve

Up to 70% off select styles.

Reformation

Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 20% off sale items. Valid on items labeled, Big Brown Bag Sale. Some exclusions apply.

40% off full-price items, up to 50% off on clearance items and $29 select styles. Use the code: OUTOFOFFICE.

Eloquii

Receive free shipping on all orders with the code: HOTSHIP.

Benefit Cosmetics

Spend $75 and get 15% off and spend $100 and get 20% off with free shipping. Use the code: LNGWKND.

bareMinerals

Up to 70% off and extra 25% off select styles until Sept. 2.

Good American

65% off frames and receive free shipping until Sept. 3 with the code: LABOR65.

GlassesUSA

Extra 20% off Before They Go sale items until Sept. 2.

M. Gemi

20% off on purchases of $200 online and at participating stores until Sept. 2.

Swarovski

$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.

Westward Leaning

Westward Leaning Eclipse 03, $225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)

Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.

Perricone MD

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: POOLSIDE. Receive a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set with orders of $75 or more.

Cover FX

Up to 65% off on select styles until Sept. 3.

Hanky Panky

Spend $100 and get 25% off. Spend $150 and get 30% off until Sept. 2. Use the code: LBRDY.

Chinese Laundry

60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.

Warp + Weft

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: LABORDAY2019.

Paige

Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.

Koral

Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.

BaubleBar

50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.

Eddie Bauer

20% off on fall apparel and bags. Some exclusions apply.

Burton

30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Some exclusions apply.

KKW Beauty

Buy one and get one free on Lip Kits from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 11:59 a.m. PST. The sale includes all Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits.

Kylie Cosmetics

20% off site-wide until Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.

The Beachwaver Co.

40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions until Sept. 2. Use the code: WORKIT.

Lane Bryant

Extra 20% on sale items with code: BYESUMMER.

Quay

Extra 20% off on sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: STACKED.

30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items until Sept. 2.

ModCloth

Receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19 from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Reef

Extra 30% off markdowns until Sept. 2 with the code: EPIC.

Volcom

OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.

EM Cosmetics

50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.

PrettyLittleThing

30% off site-wide with code: WORKIT until Sept. 8.

Quiz Clothing

Up to 50% off select styles and an additional 10% off with purchase of a cover-up until Sept. 2.

Vitamin A

25% off site-wide, excluding sale items, with the code LDW25 until Sept. 2.

GLYDER

Up to 50% off site-wide until Sept. 2.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top, $85 $77 (Hailey Bieber has worn this top!)

50% off select styles. Buy one and get 20% off, buy two and get 35% off and buy three and get 50% off.

DIFF Eyewear

20% off site-wide with the code SUMMER20 until Sept. 3.

Dear Frances

Up to 40% off on the spring/summer 2019 collection.

Rhode

40% off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear and Mini styles.

Eberjey

20% off site-wide on Sept. 2.

Kookai

20% off site-wide from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2 with the code: LDAY20.

Shhh Silk

With any $75 purchase, receive a free Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo, which includes the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask until Sept. 2.

Glow Recipe

20% off select items in clothing, accessories, home decor and more with free shipping.

Etsy

Extra 20% off sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY.

Mulberry & Grand

