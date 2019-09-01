Labor Day Sales 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts -- Kylie Cosmetics, Express, Revolve & More!
Labor Day Sales are happening, and they're too good to miss!
Shopping for fall? Some of our go-to retailers like Macy's, Ann Taylor and Express are offering discounts on full-price items, which means new arrivals with slashed prices.
Plenty of items we've been eyeing for a while are on sale, too. Finally, wanting to stock up on Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits? Well, Kylie Cosmetics is having a buy one get one free sale. Even her sister Kim Kardashian is offering discounts for KKW Beauty -- 30% off site-wide.
Act quickly before your favorites sell out and shop ET Style's top Labor Day Sales selects ahead.
Macy's
25-50% off and extra 10-20% off with the code: WKND until Sept. 2. Some exclusions apply.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Tally II Rain Boots,
$70 $43
Ann Taylor
40% off and additional 10% off on full-price styles until Sept. 2. Use the code: LASTHURRAH.
Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Herringbone,
$169 $92
Express
40% off site-wide until Sept. 3.
Express Striped Thermal Wedge Cardigan,
$70 $42
Shopbop
Up to 70% off sale items.
For Love & Lemons Mabel Mini Dress,
$212 $106
Mango
20% off when you spend over $49. 30% off when you spend over $100. Use the code: LBR19.
Mango Faux Shearling Coat,
$130 $91
Revolve
Up to 65% off and extra 20% off on select styles.
L'Academie The Desi Bodysuit,
$108 $52
Reformation
Up to 70% off select styles.
Reformation Dallas Top,
$148 $119
Bloomingdale's
Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 20% off sale items. Valid on items labeled, Big Brown Bag Sale. Some exclusions apply.
Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody,
$335 $161
Eloquii
40% off full-price items, up to 50% off on clearance items and $29 select styles. Use the code: OUTOFOFFICE.
Eloquii Robe Coat,
$160 $96
Benefit Cosmetics
Receive free shipping on all orders with the code: HOTSHIP.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $24
bareMinerals
Spend $75 and get 15% off and spend $100 and get 20% off with free shipping. Use the code: LNGWKND.
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, $31
Good American
Up to 70% off and extra 25% off select styles until Sept. 2.
Good American Good Legs in Black039,
$159 $84
GlassesUSA
65% off frames and receive free shipping until Sept. 3 with the code: LABOR65.
Muse x Hilary Duff Clara,
$94 $33
M.Gemi
Extra 20% off Before They Go sale items until Sept. 2.
M. Gemi The Scena,
$278 $195
Swarovski
20% off on purchases of $200 online and at participating stores until Sept. 2.
Swarovski Crystal Frost Watch,
$299 $240
Westward Leaning
$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3.
Westward Leaning Eclipse 03,
$225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!)
Perricone MD
Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2.
Perricone MD Power of Neuropeptides Face & Neck Duo,
$600 $144
Cover FX
20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: POOLSIDE. Receive a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set with orders of $75 or more.
Cover FX Power Play Foundation,
$44 $36
Hanky Panky
Up to 65% off on select styles until Sept. 3.
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Brazilian Bikini,
$30 $18
Chinese Laundry
Spend $100 and get 25% off. Spend $150 and get 30% off until Sept. 2. Use the code: LBRDY.
Chinese Laundry Krafty Boot,
$130 $98
Warp + Weft
60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2.
Warp + Weft CDG Vintage High Rise Straight,
$98 $40
Paige
20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: LABORDAY2019.
Paige Cindy in Clarice,
$219 $176
Koral
Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2.
Koral Marble High Rise Infinity Legging,
$115 $56
BaubleBar
Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2.
BaubleBar Canary Bracelet Set of Three,
$46 $10
Eddie Bauer
50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3.
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot,
$200 $100
Burton
20% off on fall apparel and bags. Some exclusions apply.
Burton Drift-In Parka,
$240 $192
KKW Beauty
30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Some exclusions apply.
KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Kit,
$52 $37
Kylie Cosmetics
Buy one and get one free on Lip Kits from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 11:59 a.m. PST. The sale includes all Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits.
Kylie Cosmetics Queen Matte Lip Kit, $29
The Beachwaver Co.
20% off site-wide until Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20.
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1,
$199 $160
Lane Bryant
40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions until Sept. 2. Use the code: WORKIT.
Lane Bryant Asymmetrical Midi Dress,
$80 $48
Quay
Extra 20% on sale items with code: BYESUMMER.
Quay Jezabell,
$60 $32
Ban.do
Extra 20% off on sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: STACKED.
Ban.do x Nooworks Bell Pant in Daisy Print,
$132 $80
ModCloth
30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items until Sept. 2.
Louche Stripe Appeal Midi Skirt,
$75 $53
Reef
Receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19 from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Reef Voyage Lite Leather,
$55 $44
Volcom
Extra 30% off markdowns until Sept. 2 with the code: EPIC.
Volcom Le Fresh Dress,
$35 $20
EM Cosmetics
OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch.
EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush in Rose Milk,
$25 $20
PrettyLittleThing
50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2.
PrettyLittleThing Sage Ribbed Knit Wrap Top,
$32 $16
Quiz Clothing
30% off site-wide with code: WORKIT until Sept. 8.
Quiz Clothing Animal Print Skater Dress,
$54 $38
Vitamin A
Up to 50% off select styles and an additional 10% off with purchase of a cover-up until Sept. 2.
Vitamin A Alma Bodysuit,
$194 $117
GLYDER
25% off site-wide, excluding sale items, with the code LDW25 until Sept. 2.
GLYDER Flower Bike Short,
$48 $39
Frankies Bikinis
Up to 50% off site-wide until Sept. 2.
Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top,
$85 $77 (Hailey Bieber has worn this top!)
DIFF Eyewear
50% off select styles. Buy one and get 20% off, buy two and get 35% off and buy three and get 50% off.
DIFF Eyewear Becky,
$85 $68
Dear Frances
20% off site-wide with the code SUMMER20 until Sept. 3.
Dear Frances Rohe Heel,
$350 $280
Rhode
Up to 40% off on the spring/summer 2019 collection.
Rhode Lea Dress in Uzbek,
$440 $176
Eberjey
40% off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear and Mini styles.
Eberjey Gisele Long Athletic PJ Set,
$138 $83
Kookai
20% off site-wide on Sept. 2.
Kookai Iris Slip Skirt,
$105 $84
Shhh Silk
20% off site-wide from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2 with the code: LDAY20.
Shhh Silk Pink Silk Pillowcase,
$85 $68
Glow Recipe
With any $75 purchase, receive a free Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo, which includes the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask until Sept. 2.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28
Etsy
20% off select items in clothing, accessories, home decor and more with free shipping.
Mannermarket The Western Silk Bandana Scarf,
$48 $39
Mulberry & Grand
Extra 20% off sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY.
Mulberry & Grand Jolene Chain Link Earrings,
$26 $11
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
End-of-Summer Celeb-Approved Swimsuits -- Worn By Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & More
6 Last-Minute Summer Outfits Inspired by Celebs -- Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid & More
Fall 2019 Shopping: 6 Major Trends Everyone Should Add to Their Wardrobe