Labor Day Sales 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts -- Kylie Cosmetics, Express, Revolve & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Labor Day Sales are happening, and they're too good to miss! 

Shopping for fall? Some of our go-to retailers like Macy's, Ann Taylor and Express are offering discounts on full-price items, which means new arrivals with slashed prices. 

Plenty of items we've been eyeing for a while are on sale, too. Finally, wanting to stock up on Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits? Well, Kylie Cosmetics is having a buy one get one free sale. Even her sister Kim Kardashian is offering discounts for KKW Beauty -- 30% off site-wide. 

Act quickly before your favorites sell out and shop ET Style's top Labor Day Sales selects ahead. 

Macy's 

25-50% off and extra 10-20% off with the code: WKND until Sept. 2. Some exclusions apply. 

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tally II Rain Boots
Macy's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tally II Rain Boots, $70 $43

Ann Taylor 

40% off and additional 10% off on full-price styles until Sept. 2. Use the code: LASTHURRAH. 

Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Herringbone
Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Hutton Blazer in Herringbone, $169 $92

Express

40% off site-wide until Sept. 3. 

Express Striped Thermal Wedge Cardigan
Express

Express Striped Thermal Wedge Cardigan, $70 $42

Shopbop 

Up to 70% off sale items. 

For Love & Lemons Mabel Mini Dress
Shopbop

For Love & Lemons Mabel Mini Dress, $212 $106

Mango 

20% off when you spend over $49. 30% off when you spend over $100. Use the code: LBR19. 

Mango Faux Shearling Coat
Mango

Mango Faux Shearling Coat, $130 $91

Revolve

Up to 65% off and extra 20% off on select styles. 

L'Academie The Desi Bodysuit
Revolve

L'Academie The Desi Bodysuit, $108 $52

Reformation

Up to 70% off select styles. 

Reformation Dallas Top
Reformation

Reformation Dallas Top, $148 $119

Bloomingdale's 

Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off clearance and an extra 20% off sale items. Valid on items labeled, Big Brown Bag Sale. Some exclusions apply. 

Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody
Bloomingdale's

Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody, $335 $161

Eloquii 

40% off full-price items, up to 50% off on clearance items and $29 select styles. Use the code: OUTOFOFFICE. 

Eloquii Robe Coat
Eloquii

Eloquii Robe Coat, $160 $96

Benefit Cosmetics 

Receive free shipping on all orders with the code: HOTSHIP. 

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil
Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $24

bareMinerals 

Spend $75 and get 15% off and spend $100 and get 20% off with free shipping. Use the code: LNGWKND. 

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
bareMinerals

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, $31

Good American 

Up to 70% off and extra 25% off select styles until Sept. 2. 

Good American Good Legs in Black039
Good American

Good American Good Legs in Black039, $159 $84

GlassesUSA 

65% off frames and receive free shipping until Sept. 3 with the code: LABOR65. 

Muse x Hilary Duff Clara
GlassesUSA

Muse x Hilary Duff Clara, $94 $33

M.Gemi 

Extra 20% off Before They Go sale items until Sept. 2. 

M. Gemi The Scena
M. Gemi

M. Gemi The Scena, $278 $195

Swarovski

20% off on purchases of $200 online and at participating stores until Sept. 2. 

Swarovski Crystal Frost Watch
Swarovski

Swarovski Crystal Frost Watch, $299 $240

Westward Leaning 

$50 off any pair of sunglasses over $100 with code: LABORYAY until Sept. 3. 

Westward Leaning Eclipse 03
Westward Leaning

Westward Leaning Eclipse 03, $225 $175 (Priyanka Chopra has worn this pair!) 

Perricone MD 

Up to 40% off on select skincare. Spend $125 and receive a five-piece mini regimen with code: SUMMERSALE until Sept. 2. 

Perricone MD Power of Neuropeptides Face & Neck Duo
Perricone MD

Perricone MD Power of Neuropeptides Face & Neck Duo, $600 $144

Cover FX 

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: POOLSIDE. Receive a free Glam & Glow On The Go Set with orders of $75 or more. 

Cover FX Power Play Foundation
Cover FX

Cover FX Power Play Foundation, $44 $36

Hanky Panky 

Up to 65% off on select styles until Sept. 3. 

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Brazilian Bikini
Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Brazilian Bikini, $30 $18

Chinese Laundry 

Spend $100 and get 25% off. Spend $150 and get 30% off until Sept. 2. Use the code: LBRDY. 

Chinese Laundry Krafty Boot
Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry Krafty Boot, $130 $98

Warp + Weft 

60% off site-wide with code LABORDAY60 until Sept. 2. 

Warp + Weft CDG Vintage High Rise Straight
Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft CDG Vintage High Rise Straight, $98 $40

Paige 

20% off site-wide until Sept. 2 with code: LABORDAY2019. 

Paige Cindy in Clarice
Paige

Paige Cindy in Clarice, $219 $176

Koral 

Extra 30% off on sale items with code: SUMMER30 until Sept. 2. 

Koral Marble High Rise Infinity Legging
Koral

Koral Marble High Rise Infinity Legging, $115 $56

BaubleBar 

Up to 80% off select items until Sept. 2. 

BaubleBar Canary Bracelet Set of Three
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Canary Bracelet Set of Three, $46 $10

Eddie Bauer

50% off fall items with some exclusions until Sept. 3. 

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot, $200 $100

Burton 

20% off on fall apparel and bags. Some exclusions apply. 

Burton Drift-In Parka
Burton

Burton Drift-In Parka, $240 $192

KKW Beauty 

30% off site-wide. 50% off on Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick + Lip liner, KKW X Kylie. 60% off on Ultra Light Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible + Singles. 70% off: Argenis Collection. Discounts live from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Some exclusions apply. 

KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Kit
KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty Powder Contour & Highlight Kit, $52 $37

Kylie Cosmetics 

Buy one and get one free on Lip Kits from Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. PST to Sept. 2 at 11:59 a.m. PST. The sale includes all Velvet, Matte and Metal Lip Kits. 

Kylie Cosmetics Queen Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Queen Matte Lip Kit, $29

The Beachwaver Co. 

20% off site-wide until Sept. 3 with code: LABORDAY20. 

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1
The Beachwaver Co.

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1, $199 $160

Lane Bryant 

40% off on apparel, shoes, sleep and swimwear with some exclusions until Sept. 2. Use the code: WORKIT. 

Lane Bryant Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant Asymmetrical Midi Dress, $80 $48

Quay 

Extra 20% on sale items with code: BYESUMMER. 

Quay x Chrissy Teigen Sweet Dreams
Quay

Quay Jezabell, $60 $32

Ban.do 

Extra 20% off on sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: STACKED. 

Ban.do x Nooworks Bell Pant in Daisy Print
Ban.do

Ban.do x Nooworks Bell Pant in Daisy Print, $132 $80

ModCloth 

30% off full-price items and extra 40% off on sale items until Sept. 2. 

Louche Stripe Appeal Midi Skirt
ModCloth

Louche Stripe Appeal Midi Skirt, $75 $53

Reef 

Receive 20% off site-wide with code: SUMMERDAZE19 from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. 

Reef Voyage Lite Leather
Reef

Reef Voyage Lite Leather, $55 $44

Volcom 

Extra 30% off markdowns until Sept. 2 with the code: EPIC. 

Volcom Le Fresh Dress
Volcom

Volcom Le Fresh Dress, $35 $20

EM Cosmetics 

OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's brand is offering 20% off site-wide on Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. Excludes Sandy Lin sets, Last Chance Infinite Lip Clouds and Merch. 

Em Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush in Rose Milk
EM Cosmetics

EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush in Rose Milk, $25 $20

PrettyLittleThing 

50% off site-wide with code: TREAT50 on Sept. 2. 

PrettyLittleThing Sage Ribbed Knit Wrap Top
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Sage Ribbed Knit Wrap Top, $32 $16

Quiz Clothing

30% off site-wide with code: WORKIT until Sept. 8. 

Quiz Clothing Animal Print Skater Dress
Quiz Clothing

Quiz Clothing Animal Print Skater Dress, $54 $38

Vitamin A 

Up to 50% off select styles and an additional 10% off with purchase of a cover-up until Sept. 2. 

Vitamin A Alma Bodysuit
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Alma Bodysuit, $194 $117

GLYDER 

25% off site-wide, excluding sale items, with the code LDW25 until Sept. 2. 

GLYDER Flower Bike Short
GLYDER

GLYDER Flower Bike Short, $48 $39

Frankies Bikinis 

Up to 50% off site-wide until Sept. 2. 

Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Tasha Top, $85 $77 (Hailey Bieber has worn this top!) 

DIFF Eyewear 

50% off select styles. Buy one and get 20% off, buy two and get 35% off and buy three and get 50% off. 

DIFF Eyewear Becky
DIFF Eyewear

DIFF Eyewear Becky, $85 $68

Dear Frances 

20% off site-wide with the code SUMMER20 until Sept. 3. 

Dear Frances Rohe Heel
Dear Frances

Dear Frances Rohe Heel, $350 $280

Rhode 

Up to 40% off on the spring/summer 2019 collection. 

Rhode Lea Dress in Uzbek
Rhode

Rhode Lea Dress in Uzbek, $440 $176

Eberjey 

40% off select swim, PJ, lingerie, loungewear and Mini styles. 

Eberjey Gisele Long Athletic PJ Set
Eberjey

Eberjey Gisele Long Athletic PJ Set, $138 $83

Kookai

20% off site-wide on Sept. 2. 

Kookai Iris Slip Skirt
Kookai

Kookai Iris Slip Skirt, $105 $84

Shhh Silk

20% off site-wide from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2 with the code: LDAY20. 

Shhh Silk Pink Silk Pillowcase
Shhh Silk

Shhh Silk Pink Silk Pillowcase, $85 $68

Glow Recipe 

With any $75 purchase, receive a free Avocado Retinol Deluxe Duo, which includes the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask until Sept. 2. 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28

Etsy 

20% off select items in clothing, accessories, home decor and more with free shipping. 

Mannermarket The Western Silk Bandana Scarf
Etsy

Mannermarket The Western Silk Bandana Scarf, $48 $39

Mulberry & Grand 

Extra 20% off sale items until Sept. 2 with the code: LABORDAY. 

Mulberry & Grand Jolene Chain Link Earrings
Mulberry & Grand

Mulberry & Grand Jolene Chain Link Earrings, $26 $11

