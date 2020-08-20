Labor Day Sales 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Don't be sad that summer is almost over -- be excited that Labor Day sales are coming!

The holiday that serves as the unofficial start of fall is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items, and this year's deals are about to start rolling in. Nestled between the current Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and the November's Black Friday/Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2020 -- which falls on Monday, Sept. 7 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers looking to save.

So what will be on sale? We've already heard about upcoming deals from Allswell, Minna, Kindred Bravely, Splendid and other brands. We also have a good idea from last year's sales, which brought major discounts from go-to retailers like Shopbop, Revolve, Macy's and Bloomingdale's and brands including Good American, Marc Jacobs, Benefit and Eloquii. Some of this year's deals go live as early as this week and will continue to roll out over the beginning of September -- so you'll still have plenty of time for your traditional Labor Day celebration of relaxing and eating barbecue over the long weekend.

We'll be updating this story with tons of upcoming Labor Day deals, sales other ways to save, so keep checking back!

Allswell

No need to wait for Labor Day weekend to save at Allswell. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 8, take 15% off the Luxe and Supreme Mattresses and 20% off adult bedding, bath and spa items with promo code PERFECTROOM.

Franco Sarto

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, take 25% off and enjoy free shipping with promo code LDWSAVINGS. Exclusions apply.

Havenly

From Sept. 3 to 7, take 25% off the online interior design service's Havenly Full Package (regularly $129), which includes a total room redesign with 3-D layout visualizations, a customized floor plan and access to hundreds of brands with a personal ordering team. After taking a style quiz to pin down your design style, you'll be matched with a Havenly designer who works with your budget and lifestyle.

Kindred Bravely

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, save on select items from the premium maternity and nursing brand including $100 off the Hospital Bag Bundle and 25% off the Emmaline robe, printed swaddle blankets and this cute labor and delivery gown.

Minna

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 15% off the brand's ethically made home goods with promo code SUMMERSEND.

Smoko

From Sept. 4 to 7, take 30% to 70% off select items.

Splendid

From Sept. 3 to 8, take 40% off almost everything. Plus, on Sept. 3 only, save up to 50%.

State Cashmere

From Sept. 3 to 7, take 15% off the entire site when you use promo code LABOR2020.

The Sis Kiss

From Sept. 4 to 7, buy one item and get one 50% off with promo code TSKLABORDAY. (We love the brand's chic face mask accessories.)

Venus

Several deals are rolling out at this women's fashion brand. On Aug. 27, take an additional 15% off all swimwear with promo code HOT. On Aug. 28, take an additional 15% off all dresses with promo code DRESS. And from Aug. 29 to 30, spend $100 and get $15 off, spend $150 and get $30 off, and spend $200 and get $50 off -- all when you use promo code FINAL.

