Lady Antebellum Announces First Ever Las Vegas Residency Show

Lady Antebellum is headed to Sin City!

The country music trio -- made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood -- announced on Wednesday that they'll soon be kicking off their very first Las Vegas residency show!

Our Kind of Vegas, which will feature Lady Antebellum's biggest hit singles, will kick off at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater early next year.

"Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band," Scott said of the new endeavor. "I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards. So, we are looking forward to making it our second home."

The GRAMMY-winning band, who is the first country act to headline at the venue, also teased that they plan on "bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before."

Our Kind of Vegas kicks off Feb. 8 and features 15 engagements including five in February, five in May and five in August. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT, on Friday, Nov. 2.

