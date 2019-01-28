Jackson and Aly forever!

It’s no secret that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are closer ever since they co-starred together in A Star Is Born. The co-stars and collaborators have been inseparable since the film was released last fall.

Cooper even surprised fans with a cameo at Gaga’s Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, over the weekend, performing the film’s hit single, “Shallow,” as Gaga knelt at his feet in awe.

At Sunday’s 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the duo were as adorable as ever, despite their film not getting any SAG Awards love. Gaga and Cooper were both nominated for their lead roles in A Star Is Born but lost out to Glenn Close and Rami Malek.

Regardless, Gaga sat at the same table as Cooper, who brought his mom, Gloria, as his date to the annual show.

Here were some of their cutest moments:

Getty Images

AFP

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

