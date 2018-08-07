Lady Gaga Announces Dates and Details for Her Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas!

The 32-year-old pop star shared more information about her previously announced Vegas residency, Lady Gaga Enigma, on Tuesday. Shows will kick off at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort on Dec. 28 and run on select dates through November 2019.

Featuring many of the six-time GRAMMY winner's hits, the all-new show will be "nothing short of spectacular," according to Bill Hornbuckle, the President of MGM Resorts International. In addition to the more traditional experience, there will also be four special shows -- called Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano -- that will feature stripped-down versions of the superstar's songs as well as selections from the Great American Songbook.

“I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before," Gaga said in a press release. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

The "Born This Way" singer previously confirmed her residency in December with an overjoyed tweet.

"The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater," she wrote at the time. "Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga."

Tickets for the residency will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 13, while fan club members will get first dibs beginning on Aug. 8. Keep reading for the scheduled concert dates!

Lady Gaga Enigma (2018-2019)

Dec. 28; 30 – 31

Jan. 17; 19; 24; 26; 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14

Oct. 17; 19; 23; 25; 31

Nov. 2; 6; 8

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano (2019)

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2; 9

In addition to her upcoming residency, Mother Monster is also set to star in Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, A Star is Born, which hits theaters in October. Here's more on that project:

