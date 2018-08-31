Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were all smiles as they began promoting their film, A Star Is Born, at the 75th annual Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The co-stars couldn’t keep the grins off their faces despite the rainy weather. Clearly comfortable with one another, the pair were seen holding hands and giggling from the moment they stepped off the boat for the film's photocall.

Antony Jones/GC Images

VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/GC Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gaga wowed the crowd while she blew kisses in a Marilyn Monroe-style, low-cut, white dress. With her hair in soft waves and opting for a black clutch and heels, the 32-year-old songstress looked like the perfect leading lady.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Meanwhile, Cooper looked dapper as ever in a classic dark suit, white shirt and dark tie. It's an exciting time for the 43-year-old actor as well, who served as a director for the first time with the film.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

The photocall and soon-to-come premiere are taking place just a day after Gaga made her show-stopping arrival to the festival. Clad in a chic black Jonathan Simkhai resort cocktail dress and matching black pumps, Mother Monster looked incredible as she cruised into the Palazzo del Cinema di Venezia with her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Also on Thursday, details about the soundtrack for A Star Is Born were released. The 34-track album -- which is available for pre-order now -- will feature 19 songs and 15 dialogue tracks, which will "take listeners on a journey that mirrors the experience of seeing the film."

The co-stars both contributed to the writing on the album, with Cooper lending his songwriting talents to four tracks and Gaga earning writing credits on 13. The co-stars are also set to perform four duets in the film, including "Shallow," which was featured in the movie's trailer.

A Star Is Born -- set to hit theaters on Oct. 5 -- is the fourth remake of a 1937 film, and Gaga's first leading lady role. It was last made in 1976 and starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. In the film, Jackson (Cooper) discovers a struggling artist named Ally (Gaga) and the two fall in love, set to a backdrop of country music.

Here’s more on the movie:

RELATED CONTENT:

