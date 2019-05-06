Lady Gaga Wears Hypnotizing Ruffled Dress to Met Gala Pre-Party

All eyes were on Lady Gaga in this mesmerizing style.

The triple-threat star was spotted heading to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's Met Gala pre-party in New York City on Sunday night, sporting a high-fashion look that surely turned heads. Gaga struck a series of poses while wearing a Marc Jacobs black-and-white striped mini-dress full of ruffles.

The 33-year-old singer, who is a co-chair for this year's Met Gala, paired the poofy style with black leggings, sky-high platform heels, a super tiny Delvaux handbag and a black artistic hat. While she posed for several photos wearing sunglasses, Gaga donned blue eye shadow and a pale pink lip.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Also spotted heading into the soiree was Harry Styles, Elle Fanning, Tessa Thompson, Sienna Miller, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, as well as James Corden and his wife, Julie Carey.

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner, leave a Met Gala pre-dinner party on May 05, 2019 in New York City. Pierre Suu/CG images

Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian are seen out on May 5, 2019 in New York City. Jackson Lee/GC Images

NYC will soon be flooded with A-listers who are set to attend the 2019 Met Gala, and with the theme being Camp, fans are anxiously waiting to see what the stars will show up wearing on the first Monday of May.

Here's a look at some epic outfits from past Met Galas:

