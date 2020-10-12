Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Is 40% Off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here and is bringing with it deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is celebrating the shopping event with 40% off. These prices will be available Oct. 13-14.

Now's the best time to shop and save on fashionable and beauty items that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. The shopping event is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Haus Laboratories items we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula. REGULARLY $18 $10.80 at Amazon

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes. REGULARLY $34 $20.40 at Amazon

Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze. REGULARLY $18 $10.80 at Amazon

Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner. REGULARLY $20 $12 at Amazon

Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume. REGULARLY $25 $15 at Amazon

Sign up for more beauty deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Big Save Event Starts Now in Competition With Amazon Prime Day

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day This Week

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $40 at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Gifts for Home - Echos, Keurigs and More

The Best Gifts From Amazon Prime Day 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop Now