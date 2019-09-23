Lamar Odom Opens Up About Overdose on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Lamar Odom is getting real on Dancing With the Stars.

The former basketball player received the lowest score on last week's season premiere of the dancing competition, but he's determined not to make it a habit. While rehashing their performance on Monday's episode, Odom's partner, Peta Murgatroyd noted that he kept asking to be reminded of the steps, which the star attributed to short-term memory loss after his 2015 hospitalization.

"Four years ago, I was living in Las Vegas, went to go hang out in a place I had no business. I had an overdose," Odom said, claiming he didn't do drugs that night and may have had something put in his drink. "While I was in a coma, I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks."

Despite his past, Peta Murgatroyd was focused on the future, and nailing their salsa -- which earned some positive feedback from the judges. Bruno Tonioli praised Odom for his more relaxed body language, calling it a "small step in the right direction." Len Goodman, meanwhile, noted how difficult it must be to be dancing at such a tall height, but gave him a simple, "Well done."

Odom appeared a bit defeated while chatting with Erin Andrews, but the judges offered him a 12/30 -- one point higher than he earned last week.

The NBA star has been open about his nerves surrounding the competition, but seemed more optimistic while chatting with ET ahead of the season. He told ET his motto was to "Be consistent and persistent, and to have will to face my fear."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

