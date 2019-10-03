Lana Del Ray doesn't care that her fans are interested in her personal life.

The 34-year-old singer opened up about her new romance with Sean "Sticks" Larkin for the first time in a profile for the Los Angeles Times, and says she totally gets why people are interested in her private life.

"I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now," she admits. "I'm curious to know if he's wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it."

But Del Rey says she wasn't aware they were in the public eye when photos surfaced of the new couple on a date in Central Park last week.

"I didn't know we were being photographed," she insists. "I would've worn something different."

The pictures admittedly caught the "Summertime Sadness" singer off-guard.

"It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem," Del Rey, who has previously dated G-Eazy, among others, says.

So, is the performer concerned with her image now that she's dating the star of A&E's Live PD and a real-life police officer?

"Well, the thing is, he's a good cop," she says of Larkin. "He gets it. He sees both sides of things."

Fans of A&E's Live PD know Lana Del Rey's new beau as an analyst who provides insight about law enforcement, helping viewers understand what happens to officers on patrol across the country during police stops, when they respond to calls and more. He also hosts A&E's Live PD Presents PD CAM (which shows real, intense footage from police dashboard cameras, body cameras and helicopters) and most recently joined the cast of Live Rescue.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meet Lana Del Rey's New Boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin

Lana Del Rey Is Dating 'Live PD' Star and Real-Life Cop Sean 'Sticks' Larkin

Watch Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey as Charlie’s Angels in New 'Don’t Call Me Angel' Video

Related Gallery