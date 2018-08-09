It’s the story, of a man named Bass.

Lance Bass was “heartbroken” last week when his bid for the iconic Brady Bunch home -- which appeared on the market for $1.88 million earlier this month -- was not accepted. But he may not be devastated for very long!

A source close to the situation tells ET that HGTV, the new owner of the house, wants Bass to be involved in its upcoming project with the undeniable piece of TV history.

According to the source, "the brass at HGTV did reach out" to the 39-year-old singer about possibly working with him on a future project centered around the Brady Bunch house.

While it’s unclear if a meeting between the network and former *NSYNC member is officially set, the source notes that the potential collaboration is in very early discussions.

TMZ was the first to report HGTV’s interest in Bass.

The musician originally shared his plans to bid on the house just a day after it hit the market.

"I'm going to turn it into the TV house, because you know it doesn't have a second floor and all that stuff, but I'm going to go back to the original, original house," Bass told Ross Matthews on Off the Block.

When Bass discovered that his supposed “winning bid” was not accepted, he called the situation “shady.”

“The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the ‘winning bid’ for my team after informing me of the good news,” Bass wrote as part of a lengthy Instagram post. “...The next day, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost.”

Bass continued, “...How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished.”

A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate -- the firm that represented the house -- gave a statement to ET following Bass’ post.

“While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his interest in the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid," the statement read. "Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go to the highest, most qualified bid. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real estate endeavors.”

At the time, a real estate source told ET that Bass never had an accepted offer on the property.

Just days later, HGTV announced that they were the “corporate buyer” to which Bass was referring. The network shared the news in a tweet, which was accompanied by a video that paid homage to the show's iconic theme song. “🎶Here’s the story🎵 Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon,” read the message.

🎶Here’s the story🎵



Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mgOqTeasRW — HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018

Bass seemed to take the news well, tweeting on Tuesday, “HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. 😁”

HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. 😁 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 7, 2018

Last month, ET got an exclusive look inside the home. Watch below to see the grand tour:

RELATED CONTENT:

HGTV Announced as Winning Bidder for 'Brady Bunch' House

Lance Bass 'Heartbroken' After Getting Outbid on Iconic 'Brady Bunch' House

Lance Bass Plans to Buy the 'Brady Bunch' House

Related Gallery