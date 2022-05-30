Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a spring and summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, this is the last day to get a good deal. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, so you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of summer dresses you can get this Memorial Day Sale. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

Sexy Backless Long Dress Amazon Sexy Backless Long Dress You'll feel like the life of the party in this backless cotton maxi with wide swinging skirt. It's equal parts sexy and summery, and a total must-have. $34 AND UP Buy Now

