Last Day to Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon Memorial Day Sale
Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a spring and summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, this is the last day to get a good deal. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, so you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.
We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.
ET has put together a list of summer dresses you can get this Memorial Day Sale. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.
Below, check out ET's favorite styles and shop maxi dresses on Amazon right now.
A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.
This sleeveless halter neck dress is summer party ready.
A dreamy dress perfect for a picnic.
A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.
This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.
Make your way to the dance floor in this floral maxi with off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruched bodice and double skirt slits, perfect to wear to to spring and summer weddings.
If you're searching for a strapless maxi dress, look no further than this lightweight one with trendy tiered skirt, a necessary addition to anyone's spring and summer wardrobe.
As the name suggests, this maxi is an essential part of your spring and summer wardrobe. Easily dressed up or down, you're going to want to stock up on any of the nine available colors while supplies last.
Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.
We love the wide range of bright colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too.
Level up your maxi dress game with this silky-soft georgette fabric, light enough for even the hottest summer day.
This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler spring nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.
Show off your curves in this figure-skimming tank dress from Amazon Essentials.
Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and trendy tiered skirt.
Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.
Add an element of texture to your maxi with this lace crocheted top, and look fabulous as you hit the beach.
This v-neck maxi will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.
Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in nine pretty colors for spring.
You'll feel like the life of the party in this backless cotton maxi with wide swinging skirt. It's equal parts sexy and summery, and a total must-have.
This tiered maxi is available in shades of brown and black, making it the perfect neutral to add to your warm weather wardrobe.
Made from lightweight chiffon, this formal maxi dress is an excellent choice for spring and summer weddings.
We love the tropical floral print of this ruffled maxi dress, a smart choice for a summer vacation, a beachside wedding or anything in between.
Be your own ray of sunshine in this adorable sunflower printed maxi dress.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the 15 Best Fashion Deals From the Amazon Memorial Day Sale
The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
Shop 21 Summer Dresses Under $42 in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know So Far
Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 That'll Arrive Just in Time
The Best Sandals for Summer 2022
12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack
10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Memorial Day Sale
Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $42
Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $30
Oprah's Jumpsuit Is on Sale Now: Shop the Stylish Coveralls