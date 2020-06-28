Shopping

Last Day to Snag Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Kate Spade, Coach, Tory Burch and More

frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. Sunday is the last day to score these deals from the shopping event. 

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi'sTumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out across fashion categories. This includes dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items and accessories at affordable prices before it's over.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale. 

A Kate Spade crossbody bag is a wardrobe staple. 

Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Space New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Amazon
Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $125.08

A fashionable, roomy tote from Tory Burch that'll easily carry your essentials. 

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
REGULARLY $228

This Frye lightweight leather tote is the perfect size for any of your needs.

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
REGULARLY $378

A casual crochet bag great for summer. 

Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
REGULARLY $69

A chic Calvin Klein leather bag that can hold laptop, cosmetics and more.

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
REGULARLY $148

This leather bag from Fossil is definitely brag-worthy. 

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
REGULARLY $108

A classic Coach tote for everyday wear. 

Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
REGULARLY $278

The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag.

Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
REGULARLY $378

This studded yellow tote is a summer must-have.

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
REGULARLY $198

A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. 

Troy Crossbody
TUMI
Tumi Troy Crossbody
Amazon
Troy Crossbody
TUMI
REGULARLY $245

This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress. 

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
REGULARLY $148

See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through Adidas belt bag.

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
REGULARLY $35

