Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. Sunday is the last day to score these deals from the shopping event.

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi's, Tumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out across fashion categories. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items and accessories at affordable prices before it's over.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale.

A Kate Spade crossbody bag is a wardrobe staple.

Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $125.08 $74.08 at Amazon

A fashionable, roomy tote from Tory Burch that'll easily carry your essentials.

This Frye lightweight leather tote is the perfect size for any of your needs.

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye REGULARLY $378 $238.49 at Amazon

A casual crochet bag great for summer.

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak REGULARLY $69 $48.95 at Amazon

A chic Calvin Klein leather bag that can hold laptop, cosmetics and more.

This leather bag from Fossil is definitely brag-worthy.

A classic Coach tote for everyday wear.

The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag.

This studded yellow tote is a summer must-have.

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Amazon

A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel.

Troy Crossbody TUMI Amazon Troy Crossbody TUMI REGULARLY $245 $183.75 at Amazon

This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress.

See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through Adidas belt bag.

