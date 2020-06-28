Cubcoats kids’ face masks are on sale right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The protective face coverings come in a set of two, currently priced at $12.99 (regularly $14.99). Each set features two pairs of designs -- one of Pimm the Puppy and Tomo the Tiger; one of Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear. Adorable, right?

The face masks, recommended for kids aged four and up, are made with two layers of fabric with a cotton inner layer. Each face covering also comes with a pocket to add a filter if needed. The masks are reusable, too -- just hand wash and dry. The metal nose piece ensures proper, form-fitting fit. Plus, the elastic ear straps make it comfortable to wear.

Be sure to check out more deals from Cubcoats, including their popular 2-in-1 pieces that convert from stuffed animal into hoodie, featuring iconic characters little ones love including Black Panther, Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Poppy the Troll and Frozen’s Olaf.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is brimming with deep discounts on top fashion brands for adults and kids. Shop markdowns on UGG, Levi’s, Skechers and more.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Shop Cubcoats kids' face masks.

