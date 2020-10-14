Last Hours to Get The Best Jewelry Deal at Prime Day: Diamonds, Pearls and More
Prime Day 2020 is finally here! Amazon Prime Day 2020, the online retailer giant's biggest sale event of the year, has kicked off. From Oct. 13 to 14, Amazon is offering can't-miss deals across multiple categories, including stunning jewelry.
Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping. Treat yourself or a special someone to a beautiful piece of jewelry. Prime Day 2020 deals are filled with options spanning from elegant diamonds to on-trend fashion baubles.
Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and more.
Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. Plus, don't forget to check out more amazing deals from more of our favorite retailers such as Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Save Big event.
Treat yourself with this stackable diamond band.
This Jennifer Zeuner necklace features a sleek geometric arrow pendant. Wear alone or stack with additional chains.
This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come.
Layer on multiple gold hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set.
These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level.
You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace.
This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special.
A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond.
A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith.
Because diamonds are a girl's best friend.
This bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
This is lovely ring is made with polished sterling silver.
Grab this amazing deal now, and check a special someone off your holiday gift list.
These elegant classics make a timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.
