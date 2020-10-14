Prime Day 2020 is finally here! Amazon Prime Day 2020, the online retailer giant's biggest sale event of the year, has kicked off. From Oct. 13 to 14, Amazon is offering can't-miss deals across multiple categories, including stunning jewelry.

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping. Treat yourself or a special someone to a beautiful piece of jewelry. Prime Day 2020 deals are filled with options spanning from elegant diamonds to on-trend fashion baubles.

Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and more.

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. Plus, don't forget to check out more amazing deals from more of our favorite retailers such as Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Save Big event.

Bianca Small Necklace Jennifer Zeuner Amazon Bianca Small Necklace Jennifer Zeuner This Jennifer Zeuner necklace features a sleek geometric arrow pendant. Wear alone or stack with additional chains. REGULARLY $154 $130.90 at Amazon

Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Amazon Round CZ Tennis Bracelet CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane This classic tennis bracelet from CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane is a timeless jewelry piece you'll wear for seasons to come. REGULARLY $98 $83.30 at Amazon

Triplès Hoops Shashi Amazon Triplès Hoops Shashi Layer on multiple gold hoop earrings with this Shashi three-pair set. REGULARLY $68 $40.80 at Amazon

Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi Amazon Jeweled Stitched Heart Earrings Lele Sadoughi These fun heart statement earrings by Lele Sadoughi will take any outfit to another level. REGULARLY $145 $123.25 at Amazon

Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana Amazon Adjustable Lou Tag Necklace, 18k Gold Plated Gorjana You'll never want to take off this simple yet chic Gorjana tag necklace. REGULARLY $75 $44.63 at Amazon

kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade Amazon kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special. $58 at Amazon

14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco Amazon 14k Gold Horizontal Diamond Ring Zoe Chicco A beautiful minimalist gold ring designed by Zoe Chicco, featuring a baguette diamond. REGULARLY $330 $280.50 at Amazon

Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith Amazon Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith. REGULARLY $70 $59.50 at Amazon

Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN Amazon Tahitian Cultured Black Pearl Pendant Necklace VIKI LYNN Grab this amazing deal now, and check a special someone off your holiday gift list. $119 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN These elegant classics make a timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. $100 at Amazon

