If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer look no further. Soludos has a colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be missed deep discounts thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales from loads of fashion brands offering deals up to 80% off. The sale ends Sunday, but deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch and others are still rolling in. This deal on select Soludos shoes is one of the most exciting, with some styles 40% off with coupon.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevvy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favorites Superja and Veja, as part of the Amazon fashion sale. And today, Amazon is offering a coupon to help shoppers save 40% off of select styles of these fun sneakers.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and black with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, they’re down from $139 to $104.25 here.

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss Soludos’ Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $88.61 in the Big Style Sale.

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $129 to $96.75 in select sizes.

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $40.46 has an unmissable discount of 66% in the Amazon fashion sale,) while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which starts at $55.88.



The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Why stop at one pair? Grab a few before they're gone.



Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

