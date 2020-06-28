Shopping

Last Hours to Save on Activewear and Athleisure Deals from the Big Style Sale at Amazon

By Doriean Stevenson‍
The Amazon Summer Sale is in its last moments! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brand names like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounted price options and seasonally relevant deals right now. 

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support and jumpstart sales for fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back tonight for more deals. 

Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas
Adidas Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Amazon
Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas

Six pairs of no-show socks. 

REGULARLY $20

Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas

Shop this 6-pack of low-cut athletic socks. 

REGULARLY $20

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour

The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.

REGULARLY $24.99

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour

These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.

REGULARLY $35

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE

A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 

Women's Champion Satin Short
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Women's Champion Satin Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Satin Short
Champion LIFE

If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick.

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Champion LIFE
Champion Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Amazon
Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Champion LIFE

Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. 

Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance

Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.

Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE

A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. 

REGULARLY $55

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9

These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour

From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range!

REGULARLY $55.00

Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee
C9

A comfy, quick-dry tee for the summer!

REGULARLY $12.99

Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour

A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem.

REGULARLY $25.00

Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance
New Balance Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
Amazon
Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance

Hit the ground running with a great deal on new New Balance shoes from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. 

Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Amazon
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill

Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo

Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays.

Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE

These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 

Girls' Performance Skort
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Skort
C9

Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?

Girls' Performance Capri Leggings
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Capri Leggings
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Capri Leggings
C9

A girl can never too many leggings and this breathable fabric is both machine washable and shrink-resistant.

REGULARLY $16.99

Boys' Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Under Armour Boys' Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Amazon/Under Armour
Boys' Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour

Made with "anti-pill" polyester and elastane fabric, get a great deal on these boys' polos that come in a vibrant range of colors.

REGULARLY $30

