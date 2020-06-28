Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Summer Sale. The major shopping event, also called the Big Style Sale, is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts.

You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale.

Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket AG Adriano Goldschmied Amazon Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket AG Adriano Goldschmied A soft denim jacket with hint of stretch. REGULARLY $195.19 $139.99 at Amazon

Haily Boyfriend Cut Off Jean Short AG Adriano Goldschmied Amazon Haily Boyfriend Cut Off Jean Short AG Adriano Goldschmied Cutoff denim shorts with whisker detail. REGULARLY $150.60 $99.99 at Amazon

Mid Length Shorts Levi's Amazon Mid Length Shorts Levi's Cuffed shorts with mid-rise waist. REGULARLY $44.50 $31.15 at Amazon

Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans DL1961 Amazon Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans DL1961 Non-stretch denim with wide-leg silhouette. REGULARLY $199 $149.25 at Amazon

The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans Mother Amazon The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans Mother Score this popular straight-leg style from Mother. REGULARLY $220 $171 at Amazon

Ali High Rise Cigarette Jeans Levi's Amazon Ali High Rise Cigarette Jeans Levi's Form-fitting jeans that are stretchy and comfortable. REGULARLY $239 $179.25 at Amazon

Carribean Blue Dress BLANKNYC Amazon Carribean Blue Dress BLANKNYC A buttoned, belted denim dress. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Amazon

Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans J Brand Amazon Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans J Brand High-waist skinny jeans, featuring exposed button fly and raw hem. REGULARLY $248 $148.80 at Amazon

Nine High Rise Shorts Rag & Bone Amazon Nine High Rise Shorts Rag & Bone Flared jean shorts that feel soft on. REGULARLY $165 $123.75 at Amazon

High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans Lee Vintage Modern Amazon High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans Lee Vintage Modern A relaxed-fit stovepipe jean with distressing at the knees. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

