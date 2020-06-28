Shopping

Last Hours to Save on Swimwear from the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Deals on L*Space, Mara Hoffman and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
swimsuit deals
David Lees / Getty Images

Splash into summer with a new swimsuit or two by shopping swimwear deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. Following the postponement of Prime Day, Amazon's latest summer sale event, also called Amazon Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on fashion items from brands we love. 

Shop deals on a one-piece, bikini and coverup options to wear to the beach or poolside. Swimwear brands such as L*Space, Mikoh and Mara Hoffman offer a discounted price on a range of designs at the Amazon fashion summer sale. 

You'll also find huge discounts on other essential items for your summer wardrobe from standout fashion brands. The Amazon Summer Sale offers clothing deals from Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Levi's. In addition to swimwear, score more warm-weather fashion and style staples at the sales event like denim shorts, sunglasses, dresses and bags. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the swimwear sale. 

Anne Marie One Piece
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped Anne Marie One Piece
Amazon
Anne Marie One Piece
Solid & Striped

A bold snakeskin print swimsuit with a simple silhouette.

Hermosa Rash Guard Swim Shirt
Seea
Seea Women's Hermosa Rash Guard Swim Shirt
Amazon
Hermosa Rash Guard Swim Shirt
Seea

A charming Seea rash guard shirt, dressed up with a pretty mix of prints.

REGULARLY $75

Ombre One Piece Swimsuit
PQ Swim
Ombre One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Ombre One Piece Swimsuit
PQ Swim

A summery rainbow ombre one piece with adjustable shoulder straps.

Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Aqua Eve
Aqua Eve Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Amazon
Ruched Tummy Control Swimsuit
Aqua Eve

A high neck plus size one piece swimsuit featuring see through mesh.

Bree Off The Shoulder One Piece
Karla Colletto
Karla Colletto Women's Bree Off The Shoulder One Piece
Amazon
Bree Off The Shoulder One Piece
Karla Colletto

A fierce leopard print twisted-front one piece.

Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Anne Cole
Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Women's Plunge Halter Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Anne Cole

This plunge halter is perfect for any pool party.

REGULARLY $98

Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Trina Turk
Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Plunge Wrap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Trina Turk

Wrap swimsuit to form an hourglass silhouette!

REGULARLY $154

V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca
V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
V-Front Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca

Trendy one piece swimsuit with mesh trim.

REGULARLY $144

Brooklyn One Piece
WeWoreWhat
WeWoreWhat Brooklyn One Piece
Amazon
Brooklyn One Piece
WeWoreWhat

A plunging one-piece with bow accents.

REGULARLY $195

Nicolette One Piece
L*Space
L*Space Nicolette One Piece
Amazon
Nicolette One Piece
L*Space

A gorgeous dotted bustier one-piece with cut-out back. 

REGULARLY $187

Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms
Minkpink
Minkpink Tropicana Bikini
Amazon
Tropicana Bralette and Belted Bikini Bottoms
Minkpink

A bikini featuring a fun tropical print. 

REGULARLY $69 (TOP)
REGULARLY $49 (BOTTOM)

Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Charlie Holiday
Charlie Holiday Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Amazon
Hendrix High Waisted Bottoms
Charlie Holiday

A retro-style high-waist belted bottom to match with the coordinating bikini top. 

REGULARLY $49

Lana One Piece
Mikoh
Mikoh Lana One Piece
Amazon
Lana One Piece
Mikoh

A strapless one-piece with cut-out front and tie detail. 

REGULARLY $218

Flower Cover Up Dress
Sundress
Sundress Flower Cover Up Dress
Amazon
Flower Cover Up Dress
Sundress

A stunning summer dress to wear at the beach or pool. 

REGULARLY $231

Druk Floral Pareo
Roller Rabbit
Roller Rabbit Druk Floral Pareo
Amazon
Druk Floral Pareo
Roller Rabbit

Wrap over any swimsuit. 

REGULARLY $98

Ruffle Tunic
ViX Swimwear
ViX Swimwear Ruffle Tunic
Amazon
Ruffle Tunic
ViX Swimwear

A deal on a tunic that works perfectly as a swim coverup. 

REGULARLY $188

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best American Apparel Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Save on the Cutest Cubcoats at Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shorts Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion and Clothing: Top

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found So Far at the Big Style Sale from Am

Shop Diamond Stud Earrings for Under $500 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

 