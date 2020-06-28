Today is the final day to get savings! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is in full swing with fantastic discounts from leading brands. And, if it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices.

This sale, which kicked off June 22, is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. From cozy pullovers priced from $41.80, to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon Summer Sale 2020.

Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines Amazon Saltwater Half Zip Pullover Vineyard Vines A smart pullover available in five colors. REGULARLY $98.50 From $41.80 at Amazon

Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Lisbon Performance Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines This tucker shirt will suit anyone and comes in a gorgeous red velvet print! REGULARLY $101.91 From $59.40 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Aberdeen Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Keep it simple with this long-sleeved number, available in Hibiscus Heather, Jack Blue Heather or Flats Blue Heather. REGULARLY $98.50 From $53 at Amazon

Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Arawak Gingham Classic Fit Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines With only six months until Christmas, snap up this Mistletoe-colored shirt, complete with merry red lining! REGULARLY $90.34 From $57.60 at Amazon

Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines Amazon Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Floridian Tucker Shirt Vineyard Vines A crisp, patterned addition to your white shirt collection. REGULARLY $90.36 From $69.99 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Menswear Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best J.Crew Deals for Men and Women From Amazon Summer Sale

Levi's Jeans Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale