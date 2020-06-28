Shopping

Last Hours to Save Up to 40% on American Apparel at the Amazon Summer Sale

American Apparel
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as The Big Style Sale, ends tonight, but the deals aren't over yet! Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot bargains, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns of up to 80% off.  We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts this evening at the Amazon Summer Sale roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics, or pick up some trendier items for summer such as skinny jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands. 

These high-wasted mom jeans come in five different washes

Women’s High-Waist Jean
American Apparel
Women’s High-Waist Jean
Amazon
Women’s High-Waist Jean
American Apparel

REGULARLY $78.00

A fleece pullover with a perfect crop 

Women's Peppered Fleece Long Sleeve Cropped Pullover
American Apparel
American Apparel Women's Peppered Fleece Long Sleeve Cropped Pullover
Amazon
Women's Peppered Fleece Long Sleeve Cropped Pullover
American Apparel
REGULARLY $38.90

 This cropped zip-up hoodie is super versatile and comes in twelve colors

Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
American Apparel
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Amazon
Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
American Apparel

REGULARLY $38.00

These sweatpants are so soft and comfy - great for working from home 

Women’s Tri-Blend Leisure Pant
American Apparel
Women’s Tri-Blend Leisure Pant
Amazon
Women’s Tri-Blend Leisure Pant
American Apparel

REGULARLY $28.00

 Offered in 22 different colors, these unisex T-shirts are 100% cotton and great for every day

Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
American Apparel
Unisex-adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
Amazon
Unisex-Adult Fine Jersey Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
American Apparel

REGULARLY $15.00

Tennis skirts for the summer are already trending on Instagram, and this one comes in seven colors at an affordable price 

Women’s Gabardine Tennis Skirt
American Apparel
Women’s Gabardine Tennis Skirt
Amazon
Women’s Gabardine Tennis Skirt
American Apparel

 

REGULARLY $48.00

 This solid hoodie is super comfy and comes in seven colors. The white is also great if you want to hop on the tie-dye trend

Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s California Fleece Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
Amazon

REGULARLY $38.00

 This sleeveless bodysuit which comes in black and white is a great summer staple that will go with any outfit

Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
American Apparel
Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
Amazon
Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit 
American Apparel

REGULARLY $26.00

 This lightweight crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for summer nights and comes in six colors

Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
American Apparel
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
Amazon
Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover 
American Apparel

REGULARLY $14.79

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

