Last Hours to Save Up to 50% Off Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale

Shade up for the summer at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. But act fast, because this Amazon fashion event ends tonight.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the Amazon Summer Sale.

Amazon Prime members can also shop this exclusive deal on Ray-Bans.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here.

Take your pick between pretty in pink or bold in blue from Ray-Ban’s Erika range

This fun range comes in an array of frames, including leopard-print, and lens colors including blue and pink

You’ll stand out on the beach in these colorful plastic frames

With a metal frame and double-bridge, the flat lenses are available in five colors

These tortoiseshell shades from Tory Burch (Savvy shopper alert: The same style in black is just $77.55!)

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Summer 2019 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, J.Lo & More!

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50