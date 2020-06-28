Shopping

vera bradley backpack
Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. 

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeLevi'sTumi luggage and watches are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this evening across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of designer backpacks on sale. 

Genuine leather backpack perfect for traveling.

Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
A bright backpack with woven flap closure.

Esme Backpack
REGULARLY $198

A boxy leather backpack with multiple pockets.

Vala Backpack
REGULARLY $162.90

Score the popular Herschel Pop Quiz backpack style on sale.

Pop Quiz Backpack
REGULARLY $74.99

A fashionable backpack, featuring the designer's popular gemini link print.

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
REGULARLY $328

A packable nylon backpack great for travel.

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
REGULARLY $100

A fun printed quilted cotton backpack that feels comfortable on, boasting multiple compartments.

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
REGULARLY $115

We love the pretty poppy print. 

Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
REGULARLY $225

An edgy shiny leather bucket backpack, featuring silver studs.

Blythe Small Backpack
REGULARLY $155.66

This stylish backpack is lightweight and sized perfectly.

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
REGULARLY $96.49

The right sized leather backpack you can wear anywhere.

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
REGULARLY $429

This backpack was built to be your reliable surf companion.

Blade 30 Blackout Backpack
REGULALRY $61.94

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

