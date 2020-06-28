Shopping

Last Hours to Save Up to 60% Off Watches From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
watch sale
Westend61 / Getty Images

These are the last hours to shop for deals on watches from the Big Style Sale from Amazon! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new momsrecent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including swimwearmen's clothingdressesluggagesandalssneakersshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style this evening as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale.

Men's Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap
Bulova
Men's Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap
Amazon
Men's Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap
Bulova

Catch a deal on this stainless-steel diamond watch at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

REGULARLY $595

Men's Minimalist Vintage Watch with Analog Date
MVMT
Men's Minimalist Vintage Watch with Analog Date | Black Link
Amazon
Men's Minimalist Vintage Watch with Analog Date
MVMT

A great deal on a minimalist timepiece from the Amazon Summer Sale.

REGULARLY $100

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs

Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.

Men's Merrick Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel-Plated Strap
Michael Kors
Men's Merrick Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel-Plated Strap
Amazon
Men's Merrick Analog-Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel-Plated Strap
Michael Kors

A gold watch is a must-have in your collection.

REGULARLY $250

Connect 2.0 Unisex
Movado
Connect 2.0 Unisex
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex
Movado

A smart take on a classic look. 

REGULARLY $795

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado

Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil

The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.

REGULARLY $295

Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff

At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.

REGULARLY $175

Movado Connect 2.0
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0
Amazon
Movado Connect 2.0
Movado

Smart and Stylish watch powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin

Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.

REGULARLY $278

Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Armitron
Armitron Women's 75/3689VMRG Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Armitron

A blingy timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of jewelry. 

REGULARLY $63.75

Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Amazon
Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Anne Klein

A stunning Swarovski crystal-embellished watch that comes with two coordinating bracelets.

REGULARLY $77.33

Dress Watch
Bulova
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Dress Watch
Bulova

This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. 

REGULARLY $275

Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color. 

REGULARLY $36.75

Weekender 31mm Watch
Timex
Timex Weekender 31mm Watch
Amazon
Weekender 31mm Watch
Timex

An effortless style that'll keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. 

REGULARLY $55

Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Guess
Guess Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Guess

A gorgeous vintage-inspired watch. 

REGULARLY $85

Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger

A glamorous rose-gold watch. 

REGULARLY $102

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale