Last Hours to Save Up to 70% on Dresses at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Published
Dress deals continue! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses through Sunday. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade New YorkRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop the Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT. Shop major clothing deals at the sales event. We're seeing markdowns and huge discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watchesmen's clothing, shoes and jewelry from the biggest sale of the season. 

Shop dress deals at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks. 

A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota. 

Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Jack by BB Dakota
Jack by BB Dakota Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Amazon
Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Jack by BB Dakota
REGULARLY $99

A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.

Diana Gown
Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Amazon
Diana Gown
Norma Kamali


A lightweight, linen-infused dress with a classic silhouette. 

Midsummer Linen Dress
Rolla's
Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress
Amazon
Midsummer Linen Dress
Rolla's


A flowy halter dress that's perfect for summer days. 

Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF
WAYF Women's Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
Amazon
Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF


REGULARLY $89

A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named
re:named Women's Raven Ruched Mini Dress
Amazon
Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named


REGULARLY $57

The perfect dress from Adrianna Papell for any special occasion at a great deal. 

Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
REGULARLY $279

This floral dress is a summer must-have.

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan

Score Self Portrait's popular lace dress for a discounted price.  

Heart Lace Mini Dress
Self Portrait
Self Portrait Heart Lace Mini Dress
Amazon
Heart Lace Mini Dress
Self Portrait
REGULARLY $450

Get in the mood for summer in this beautiful Tanya Taylor tie-dye midi dress with braided straps and ruffle detail.

Honor Dress
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor Honor Dress
Amazon
Honor Dress
Tanya Taylor
REGULARLY $645

This For Love & Lemons frock has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff.

Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Women's Fit and Flare
Amazon
Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons
REGULARLY $220.04

We love everything about this romantic Keepsake midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline. 

Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake
Keepsake Women's Wistful Midi Dress
Amazon
Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake

Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit. 

Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke

Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress.

Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Wilt
Wilt Women's Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Amazon
Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Wilt
REGULARLY $205

Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This Free People cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt.

Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Women's Baja Babe Midi Dress
Amazon
Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People

The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs).

Lace Combo Dress
Endless Rose
endless rose Women's Lace Combo Dress
Amazon
Lace Combo Dress
Endless Rose

This floral dress will turn heads whether you pair it with heels or sneakers.

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Amazon
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People

White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe.

Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Amazon
Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Rebecca Taylor
REGULARLY $395

This dress will have you feeling runway-ready.

Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
Paradise Printed Maxi
Amazon
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People

