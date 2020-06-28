Shopping

Last Hours to Shop Sneaker Deals Up to 60% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Shop the last hours of the epic Amazon Summer Sale!

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop. 

We shopped this massive summer sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

The Amazon sale kicked off this week with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals up to 80% off on essential items and designer pieces from Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dressesluggagesandalsswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over. 

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's deal picks for both men and women, and keep checking back for more discounted price offers from Amazon's Summer Sale. 

Step out in style with these lightweight leather sneakers, offered in a variety of color combos.

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
ECCO Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
REGULARLY $109.95

This ASCIS walking shoe is perfect for everyday wear both around town and during your exercise routine.

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS

Chic skater vibes.

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
REGULARLY $55

These running shoes have a stretchy knit upper that fits like a sock.

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
REGULARLY $140

A great deal on the perfect city sneaker.

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
REGULARLY $150

Take your workout style a notch with these brightly colored sneakers.

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $230

Sunrise and sunset embroidered sneakers are perfect for summer.

Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon
Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos

Fashion-forward canvas sneaker for everyday style.

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga

A playful sneaker perfect for the summer.

Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Soludos
Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Amazon
Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Soludos
REGULARLY $139

The Amazon Summer Sale offers this sparkly take on a classic sneaker!

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Amazon
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
REGULARLY $100

A sneaker for high intensity training. The outsole has a mixed grip pattern giving you solid traction.

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Amazon
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
REGULARLY $90

A great deal on this wedge heel sneaker.

Women’s Caliber 440
Steve Madden
Women’s Caliber 440
Amazon
Women’s Caliber 440
Steve Madden
REGULARLY $91.95

Run like the wind in these smooth sneakers at a great deal from Mizuno.

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
REGULARLY $119.95

These running basics are on deep discount at the Amazon Big Style Sale in many sizes and colors right now. 

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
REGULARLY $60

A comfortable, flexible, soft and casual sneaker made in the leather capital of the world, León, Mexico.

KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi
Flexi KINOA Floral Sneaker
Amazon
KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The $10 T-Shirt Dress You Need From the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale Is Prime Day for Fashion: Shop the Big Style Sale

The Best Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shorts Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer