Last Hours to Shop the Best Shoe Deals From Prime Day Starting at $13

Prime Day 2020 is finally here -- and so are the deals on shoes! With the weather getting colder and the holiday season kicking off soon, it’s never too early to step up your shoe game.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s annual mega sale was pushed back to Oct. 13 and 14, meaning you have 48 hours to access major price cuts. Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession and fill your holiday gift list from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find great Amazon deals on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And shoes aren’t the only thing on sale. Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of discounts on tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.

Because the sale is tailor-made for Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!

Needless to say, there’s a lot to choose from right now. To save you some time, we rounded up some of the best shoe deals from Amazon Prime Day. See our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts!

Shop the best shoe deals from Prime Day 2020, along with more footwear deals from Shopbop's Amazon store.

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Amazon

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos Amazon Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $124 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $154.99 $30.99 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. REGULARLY $125.03 $23.99 at Amazon

Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks Amazon Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. REGULARLY $100 $34.46 at Amazon

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Amazon Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. REGULARLY $99 $64.34 at Amazon

Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Amazon Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Score 21% off this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. REGULARLY $135 $107.16 at Amazon

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform. ORIGINALLY $255 $153 on Amazon

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. REGULARLY $89 $46.95 at Amazon

Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Amazon Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $160 $95.20 at Amazon

Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel Sam Edelman Amazon Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel Sam Edelman These classy block heel shoes by Sam Edelman are 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last. REGULARLY $48 $30.60 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. REGULARLY $150 $129.95 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall. REGULARLY $169.95 $101.97 at Amazon

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This Ugg waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. REGULARLY $150 $120.20 at Amazon

Collette Heel Soludos Amazon Collette Heel Soludos These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out. REGULARLY $263.64 $120 at Amazon

Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Amazon Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in three different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. REGULARLY $70 $63.16 at Amazon

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $109 $79.02 and Up at Amazon

Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Amazon Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price! $34 at Amazon

Women's Ballet Flat Amazon Essentials Amazon Women's Ballet Flat Amazon Essentials These ballet flats come in a variety of colors and you can dress them up or down. REGULARLY $21.30 $13.30 at Amazon

Packer Booties Sam Edelman Amazon Packer Booties Sam Edelman Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. REGULARLY $130 $72.20 at Amazon

Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers Amazon Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. REGULARLY $65 $55.34 at Amazon

Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour Amazon Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. REGULARLY $70 $38.99 at Amazon

Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. REGULARLY $95 $75 at Amazon

Techloom Bliss Sneakers APL Amazon Techloom Bliss Sneakers APL Hurry! APL shoes are rarely on sale. Save $30 on this stylish and functional slip-on athletic sneaker. REGULARLY $200 $170 at Amazon

Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal Rockport Amazon Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal Rockport A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. REGULARLY $80 $44.60 at Amazon

Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Amazon Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo. REGULARLY $65.38 $49 at Amazon

Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Amazon Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. REGULARLY $50 $38.22 at Amazon

