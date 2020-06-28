Shopping

Last Hours to Shop Tory Burch Handbags at Up to 55% Off from the Amazon Summer Sale

By Amy Lee‍
The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Karl Lagerfeld ParisKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now for the next few hours during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off at the sales event. 

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories all night tonight including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Tory Burch Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat bag

Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Amazon
Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Tory Burch

If you love minis, this bag is a great style piece to have at an amazing deal.

REGULARLY $548

Tory Burch Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Amazon
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch

Ballet flats from Amazon's summer sale are a great style go-to.

REGULARLY $258

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote 

Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch

A great deal on a sleek canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere.

REGULARLY $258

Tory Burch Ella Mini Tote

Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Mini Tote
Amazon
Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch

This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening.

REGULARLY $178

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag 

Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory. 

REGULARLY $320.60

Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings

Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings
Amazon
Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch

A great deal on perfect date night earrings. 

REGULARLY $103.60

Tory Burch Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag 

Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less. 

REGULARLY $528

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Continental Wallet 

Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Amazon
Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch

A luxurious wallet from the Amazon sale boasts multiple compartments. 

REGULARLY $248

