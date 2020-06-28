Last Hours to Shop Tory Burch Handbags at Up to 55% Off from the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now for the next few hours during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off at the sales event.
The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories all night tonight including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Style Sale.
Tory Burch Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat bag
If you love minis, this bag is a great style piece to have at an amazing deal.
Tory Burch Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Ballet flats from Amazon's summer sale are a great style go-to.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote
A great deal on a sleek canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere.
This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening.
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory.
Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings
A great deal on perfect date night earrings.
Tory Burch Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
A luxurious wallet from the Amazon sale boasts multiple compartments.
