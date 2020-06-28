Last Hours to Shop Travel Essentials at the Amazon Summer Sale
As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from stylish travel and fashion brands such Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff, Samsonite and more. Shop markdowns on luggage, clothes, packing organizers and additional travel products.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish brand named items at affordable prices, before it's over.
Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel item deals on Amazon.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
This two-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. Save 55% on a 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic.
Great for weekend trips, this expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels.
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap.
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support.
Versatile, timeless shades that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
A half-zip pullover is a travel wardrobe staple whenever you want an extra layer.
Score a deal on this family-friendly, four-person tent from The North Face.
This slim bifold design makes for a great travel wallet, featuring exterior zip pocket and 12 credit card slots.
