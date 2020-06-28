Shopping

Last Hours to Shop Up to 50% Off Underwear at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on Calvin Klein and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

It’s time to stock up on undies! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is chock-full of mega markdowns from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  

Amazon's summer sale 2020 was reportedly launched to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day was also postponed this year, so the Amazon fashion summer sale offers a chance for shoppers to stock up on clothing and accessories at a deep discount. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, continues to feature deals on must-haves including apparelluggage and jewelry, from designers like Kate SpadeLevi's, and Rebecca Minkoff

ET Style scoured through the Big Style Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too. 

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out markdowns on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your favorite fashion picks!

Lightweight, breathable tag-less panties that'll feel comfortable on all day long.

Women’s Plus Size Fit for Me Everlight Brief, 4 Pack
Fruit of the Loom
Fruit of the Loom Women’s Plus Size Fit for Me EVERLIGHT Brief, 4 Pack
Amazon
Women’s Plus Size Fit for Me Everlight Brief, 4 Pack
Fruit of the Loom
REGULARLY $14.99

These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric. 

Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
REGULARLY $15

Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.

Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
REGULARLY $24.94

Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are so comfortable. 

Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Hanky Panky
REGULARLY $22

Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani.

Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Amazon
Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
REGULARLY $35.20

Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. 

Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Amazon
Women's Carousel — 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
REGULARLY $33.00

Get a deal on this Calvin Klein multipack of knit boxers. 

Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Amazon
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein
REGULARLY $39.50

These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. 

Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Amazon
Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
REGULARLY $12.00

A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. 

Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
REGULARLY $70.00

A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines.  

Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
Warner’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Amazon
Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
REGULARLY $11.50

