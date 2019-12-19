You swore you wouldn’t let it happen this year, but somehow, it's already mid-December and you’ve procrastinated hard on your Christmas shopping. Now, the gift-giving season is upon us and you have nothing to, well, give.

Before you start panicking, let us shower you with some good news: In 2019, it’s easier than ever to find last-minute gift ideas that don’t look like you grabbed them from the 50% off pile at your local drugstore.

Enter the blessed internet, which allows all of us to put off last-minute gift shopping IRL because, you know, it’s sweatpants and couch time, and who really wants to fight the crowds to buy for your Christmas list?

From gorgeous candles you’ll want to buy in bulk to a moisturizing kit that provides a perfect winter glow, all of these last-minute Christmas gifts are available online right now -- and will make it look like you put hours of thought into what to give to your nearest and dearest.

Bamboo Bath Tub Tray Caddy Monsuri Amazon Bamboo Bath Tub Tray Caddy Monsuri Have a friend or family member who loves to unwind in the tub? Make their bathtime extra indulgent with a bamboo tray that holds all of their vices -- check out that wine glass holder! (The sides extend to fit most tub sizes, too.) If you order via Amazon, of course it will arrive by Christmas. $39 at Amazon

Staycation Earring 8 Other Reasons Revolve Staycation Earring 8 Other Reasons Though 8 Other Stories calls these the "Staycation" earrings, they're also perfect for venturing out to holiday parties and date nights. Revolve offers the option to choose free two-day shipping, so this gift will arrive in plenty of time unless you've, like, really procrastinated on your holiday shopping. Check out Revolve's shipping schedule here. $26 at Revolve

One-Year Subscription Disney+ Disney+ One-Year Subscription Disney+ No matter who you're last-minute shopping for, Disney+ has them covered. The brand-new streaming service's lineup includes Stars Wars and Marvel flicks, animated classics we all watched as kids and old-school live-action favorites (think Freaky Friday and While You Were Sleeping), plus new original content like The World According to Jeff Goldblum and an upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot. Place your order and have an email notification sent to the recipient whenever you desire -- it's that quick and easy (learn more here). $69.99 at Disney+

Vinyasa Scarf Rulu Lululemon Lululemon Vinyasa Scarf Rulu Lululemon Give the gift of customizable warmth -- this scarf has snaps at either end and can be worn a million different stylish ways. Make sure to order by 10 p.m. PST on Dec. 22 to get it by Dec. 24. $48 at Lululemon

CozyChic Striped Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom Rack CozyChic Striped Throw Barefoot Dreams This luxurious blanket's sale price is low enough to please our bank accounts but just high enough to score free standard shipping from Nordstrom Rack. Order ASAP to make sure it arrives in time for the holidays -- and before it sells out! REGULARLY $120 $49.97 at Nordstrom Rack

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit Goodful Macy's AeroGarden Harvest Slim Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit Goodful Maybe you have a burgeoning gardener on your list who doesn’t have the space, dirt plots or enough sunlight to grow fresh herbs. This indoor garden, complete with a built-in LED light, can grow plants and herbs up to five times faster than outdoor soil. Also quick and easy? Macy's free shipping on qualifying orders like this one -- especially when it's delivered directly to your recipient. REGULARLY $199.99 $89.99 at Macy's

Holiday Kit to Share L'Occitane Sephora Holiday Kit to Share L'Occitane This eight-piece skincare kit from L’Occitane, which includes hand creams, shower gels, shower oils and more, is a no-brainer wintertime present and last-minute gift. Two time-saving mechanisms at work here: The packaging is so pretty you could get away without wrapping it, and if you have a Sephora Flash subscription ($15 per year), you get guaranteed free two-day shipping on all orders. A $36 VALUE $34 at Sephora

Quilted Zip Top Clutch Bag ASOS ASOS Quilted Zip Top Clutch Bag ASOS With a handy strap and quilted pattern, this rose-gold statement clutch is a stunner -- and the perfect accessory for holiday and NYE parties. And ASOS totally has our back on this procrastination thing: Just enter your recipient's zip code and they’ll tell you the absolute latest you can place your order and still get it to her in time. (They just get us, you know?) $19 at ASOS

Holiday Pop Candle Jonathan Adler Shopbop Holiday Pop Candle Jonathan Adler A candle is a functional decor piece and a great gift idea, because who doesn’t want their home to smell nice? (No, seriously, who?) This seasonal Jonathan Adler candle blends all the best holiday scents -- pine, evergreen, winter berries, cinnamon, clove -- and looks festive, too. The best part: Sign into Shopbop with your Amazon account and use Prime to get free two-day shipping on your order. $48 at Shopbop

Merry Merry Gift Box BoxFox Nordstrom Merry Merry Gift Box BoxFox The perfect gift for everyone from your mother-in-law to your work wife, this BoxFox gift box collection will help her stay festive over the holidays. Included in the box are Sugarfina champagne-bear candies, a golden wine opener and a Voluspa candle scented with goji berry and tarocco orange. No wrapping necessary -- just add a free gift message and have it shipped (for free!) to her door. $50 at Nordstrom

Pearlescent Getaway Travel Kit ban.do ban.do Pearlescent Getaway Travel Kit ban.do As anyone who travels frequently knows, one major annoyance is trying to cram all of your beauty products into your carry-on. This refillable kit has everything your jet-setter will need to decant their full-size products into TSA-compliant bottles, plus a fun shiny pouch to stash everything in. This is the perfect stocking stuffer to order for those who still remain on your Christmas list; make sure you check the $10 holiday shipping option at checkout to receive by Dec. 25. $20 at ban.do

Plaid Throw Blanket Anthropologie Nordstrom Plaid Throw Blanket Anthropologie Is there anything more homey than snuggling up in a classic plaid blanket with fringe? We think not. This cocoon of comfort from Anthropologie adds a cozy touch to the room even when it's not in use. During the holiday season, Nordstrom guarantees free shipping and delivery by Christmas Eve, plus you can pay $2 for a DIY gift boxing kit or $5 for them to do it all for you -- from removing tags to wrapping it up to slipping in the gift receipt. (For items this big and bulky, we think five bucks is a steal.) REGULARLY $78 $39 at Nordstrom

Twice As Nice Skin Rolling Set Versed Target Twice As Nice Skin Rolling Set Versed Face rollers have been trending for good reason: They can naturally lift, firm and tone skin, resulting in increased circulation and a glowier complexion. This affordable skincare set includes two serums (one for brightening, one for anti-aging) plus a facial massager for a spa-quality treatment right at home. (Save 25% on this and other gift sets through Dec. 21 when you use promo code BEAUTYGIFTS!) As for quick shipping: Target’s Same Day Delivery program is just as handy for last-minute gifts as it is for groceries -- just make sure your local store participates, as it’s not available everywhere. For regular deliveries, place your online order by 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 to receive by Dec. 24. $17 at Target

Each product has been selected, and each product's style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

