Murder. Mystery. Sixth period math class.

In the upcoming Saving Zoë, Laura Marano's Echo must deal with the regular dramas of high school, in addition to grappling with the murder of her older sister, Zoë (played by Laura's own sister, Vanessa Marano). But when Echo receives a diary from Zoë's boyfriend, she begins to untangle the secret life her sister lived.

"I never said I was perfect," Zoë says in the trailer, debuting on ET. "As long as we learn from our mistakes, they can't really hurt us, right?"

Saving Zoë, based on the YA novel of the same name by Alyson Noël, was a true family affair, as Lauren and Vanessa, as well as their mother, Ellen Marano, served as producers on the film. The thriller, from director Jeffrey G. Hunt (Riverdale), is in theaters and available On Demand on July 12.

Check out photos from the set below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Laura Marano Talks Breaking Out of the 'Disney' Mold and Into Adult Stardom (Exclusive)

Why Noah Centineo and Laura Marano Were the Perfect Leads for 'The Perfect Date' (Exclusive)

Laura Marano Says 'Lovely' Noah Centineo 'Hasn't Changed' Since He Was 15 (Exclusive)