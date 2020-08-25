Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Shop Artisan Goods on The Little Market

Lauren Conrad has launched a shop of handcrafted artisan products on Amazon Handmade. A selection of items from the former reality TV star's non-profit organization and fair trade shop, The Little Market, is now available on Amazon.

The collection features reusable bags, candles, towels and jewelry created by six local artisan groups around the world including Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, Rwanda, the United States and India. Everything in the line is priced under $70.

The Little Market is focused on economically empowering women globally. According to the organization's Amazon page, each purchase made from The Little Market "supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world."

Check out The Little Market shop on Amazon Handmade.

Hurry and shop ET Style's top picks! Stock is already running low on select styles.

Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk The Little Market Amazon Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Coconut Milk The Little Market Purchase of this coconut-soy wax blend candle supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S. $36 at Amazon

Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold The Little Market Amazon Dainty Triangle Necklace - Rose Gold The Little Market Purchase of this rose gold triangle charm necklace supports female artisans at TAYO Collective in the Philippines. $34 at Amazon

Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You The Little Market Amazon Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You The Little Market Purchase of this reusable, water-resistant burlap tote bag supports artisans at CORR - The Jute Works in Bangladesh. $14 at Amazon

See all items from The Little Market at Amazon.

Sign up for more shopping news. Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

JoJo Fletcher's Etsy Collection -- Shop Home Decor Perfect for Summer

Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection -- Shop Coasters, Candles and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale