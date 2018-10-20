Lauren Conrad has become the queen of DIY Halloween costumes, but this year might just take the cake.

The former Hills star revealed her latest ensemble on Friday -- with an assist from her adorable son, Liam. Conrad channeled Melanie Daniels from The Birds for her costume, and dressed her little boy as a crow.

"This year I wanted to depart from the cutesy costumes of Halloweens past and step into something a little more… spooky," she wrote on her blog. "Inspired by the classic horror flick, I channeled my inner Hitchcock character and created my best Melanie Daniels from The Birds. As seen on the movie poster, my costume depicts the famous bird attack that leaves Ms. Daniels terrified and full of bird scratches. I even bribed a little birdie to stand in as my sidekick."

The designer shared a sweet snap of her and Liam's costumes on Instagram on Friday, writing, "I hope this little blackbird grows to 🖤 this holiday as much as I do!"

The mother-son duo's Birds-inspired costumes aren't the only coordinating looks they're sporting for Halloween. On her Instagram Story on Friday, she shared a sweet pic of her and Liam's Peter Pan outfits as she prepared to take her son to Disneyland for the first time.

"All ready for Liam's first trip to Disneyland," she wrote alongside a snap of Liam dressed as Peter Pan and herself wearing a Captain Hook-esque oufit.

While Conrad appears to have a picture-perfect family, she recently told Redbook that her life is "a bit of a mess."

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together," she said. "My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way."

"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she noted. "I feel bad. There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

