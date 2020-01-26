Lauren London Wears Tribute Necklace to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 GRAMMYs

Lauren London wore a special accessory in honor of her longtime love at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

The 35-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Sunday's ceremony rocking a gold necklace with Nipsey Hussle's face. The pic, which appears to be from last year's awards show, shows the late rapper posing in a tux and bow tie. She wore a sparkling black pantsuit with a plunging blazer.

Hussle, who was nominated for three awards at this year's ceremony, posthumously won his first GRAMMY in the Best Rap Performance category for "Racks in the Middle" earlier in the night. London took to the stage with the late rapper's family to accept the award on his behalf.

"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," she said. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with."

"I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart," she added.

Earlier in the day, London also took to Instagram to share a picture of the late rapper with Kobe Bryant as news of the Lakers star's death shocked the world. Nipsey was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and often sat courtside with London.

Hussle, a four-time GRAMMY nominee, tragically died last March after he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The father of two, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was 33 years old.

ET spoke with Hussle on the red carpet at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and he opened up about how being nominated for Best Rap Album for his last studio album Victory Lap was a motivational and humbling experience.

"I'm inspired, obviously, I want to get back in and make some new music," the late rapper said at the time, adding that the nomination made him feel "humbled."

"I know how much we put into the album, so to get to be recognized, it means a lot for me, my team also, everyone who worked on it, and [we're] just excited to be here," he added.

