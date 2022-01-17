Shopping

Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are 40% Off Right Now with This Amazon Deal

By ETonline Staff
January may not be your favorite month, but one thing to keep you smiling throughout the year is good food. A major bright side to this month is that there’s never been a better time to shop for kitchen upgrades with incredible deals on high-quality cookware. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Amazon's Le Creuset deals are unbeatable.

Amazon's sale section features limited-time discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the brand's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 40% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse oven in every classic colorway. 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt
The exterior enamel of this cast iron dish is sturdy and eye-catching, and the interior enamel prevents food and stains from sticking.
$300$180
You should hurry over to Amazon, though, because a deal this good won’t last long. And if you want more deals on Le Creuset cookware, scroll down to see our top picks from Amazon's Le Creuset sale below. 

Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
This oven's tight-fitting glass lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to your food.
$400$250
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Amazon
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Take 25% off this set that includes an 8" Fry Pan, 10" Fry Pan, 3 qt. Saucepan with lid, and 4.25 qt. Saute Pan with lid. 
$525$400
Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
Amazon
Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
If your utensils are looking worse for wear, consider upgrading with the five-piece Le Creuset Silicone set. 
$75$60

