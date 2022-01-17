Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are 40% Off Right Now with This Amazon Deal
January may not be your favorite month, but one thing to keep you smiling throughout the year is good food. A major bright side to this month is that there’s never been a better time to shop for kitchen upgrades with incredible deals on high-quality cookware. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Amazon's Le Creuset deals are unbeatable.
Amazon's sale section features limited-time discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the brand's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 40% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse oven in every classic colorway.
You should hurry over to Amazon, though, because a deal this good won’t last long. And if you want more deals on Le Creuset cookware, scroll down to see our top picks from Amazon's Le Creuset sale below.
