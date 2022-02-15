Shopping

Le Creuset Presidents' Day Sale: Save Over 30% on Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, Skillets and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Le Creuset Sale
Le Creuset

Winter may not be anyone's favorite season, but one thing to keep you smiling throughout the year is good food. A major bright side to this month is that there’s never been a better time to shop for kitchen upgrades with incredible Presidents' Day deals on high-quality cookware. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Le Creuset just launched an early Presidents' Day Sale with dutch ovens and bakeware up to $140 off.  

Le Creuset rarely puts its cookware and bakeware on sale, so you'll want to take advantage of these deals fast. Below, shop the best discounts from Le Creuset's Presidents' Day Sale

Le Creuset 8 qt. Dutch Oven
Le Creuset 8 qt. Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 8 qt. Dutch Oven
$440$300
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set
$780$550
Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2
Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2
$72$55
Le Creuset Sauteuse
Le Creuset Sauteuse
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Sauteuse
$300$180
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
$31$20
Le Creuset 5-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set
Le Creuset 5-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set
$225$140

Amazon's sale section also features limited-time discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the Le Creuset's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 40% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse oven in every classic colorway. 

Le Creuset Deals at Amazon  

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt
The exterior enamel of this cast iron dish is sturdy and eye-catching, and the interior enamel prevents food and stains from sticking.
$300$180
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Flame
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
LIMITED STOCK - The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 
$300$180
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
$300$180
Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
This oven's tight-fitting glass lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to your food.
$400$250
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Amazon
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 6 pc.
Take 25% off this set that includes an 8" Fry Pan, 10" Fry Pan, 3 qt. Saucepan with lid, and 4.25 qt. Saute Pan with lid. 
$525$400

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Paris Hilton's Adorable Kitchenware and Tools

Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Curtis Stone and Chrissy Teigen

Sur La Table's Overstock Sale: Save on Cookware, Bakeware and More

The Best Apple Deals Available Right Now: Save $100 on An iPad Pro and Get 30% Off AirPods

 