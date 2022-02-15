Winter may not be anyone's favorite season, but one thing to keep you smiling throughout the year is good food. A major bright side to this month is that there’s never been a better time to shop for kitchen upgrades with incredible Presidents' Day deals on high-quality cookware. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Le Creuset just launched an early Presidents' Day Sale with dutch ovens and bakeware up to $140 off.

Le Creuset rarely puts its cookware and bakeware on sale, so you'll want to take advantage of these deals fast. Below, shop the best discounts from Le Creuset's Presidents' Day Sale.

Amazon's sale section also features limited-time discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the Le Creuset's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 40% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse oven in every classic colorway.