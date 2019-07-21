Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer has clapped back after Jenelle Evans took an apparent dig at her parenting skills.

Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Evans temporarily lost custody of her 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley in May, following an alleged incident which involved her husband, David Eason, admitting that he shot Evans’ bulldog dead after claiming that the dog bit Ensley.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office in Whiteville, North Carolina, later claimed that Evans and Eason fabricated the story for publicity.

Evans, 27, regained custody of the children earlier this month and took to Twitter to address criticism about her own parenting following all the drama.

“None of you can stand that fact that my family is back together,” wrote the reality star, who also has 9-year-old son, Jace, who is under the custody of her mother, Barbara. “I’m a damn good mom, regardless of anyone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone bring you down!”

A user then commented, “Good moms don’t get their kids taken away. Just saying…” which is when Evans brought Messer into the discussion.

“So, I guess Leah’s not a good mom?” she responded. “She got her kids taken and given back just like me.”

Evans was referring to the 2015 custody battle between Messer and her ex, Corey Simms, over their two children, Ali and Aleeah.

Upon seeing the comment, Messer took to Twitter, urging Evans to worry about her own family.

“She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me?” Messer, 27, wrote. “Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media.”

She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone... why not it be me? 🧐 Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media. 👀❤️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) July 19, 2019

Messer also said, “She ain’t worth my time,” to another Twitter user.

See more on Evans’ troubles below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans: A Timeline of Her Ups and Downs

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Get 2 New Puppies After Alleged Dog Killing Scandal

Jenelle Evans Says She Doesn't Know If David Eason Killed Their Dog After Police Report She Made Up the Story

Related Gallery