Celebrities are publicly sharing their outrage at the fatal shooting in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man.

Arbery, 25, was jogging on Feb. 23 when he was confronted by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael, who followed him in their truck. CBS News reports that Gregory -- a former law enforcement officer -- told police that they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect and ordered him to stop. According to the police report, he claimed Arbery "violently" attacked his son and that they fought over the shotgun before Travis shot him twice.

Arbery's shooting has gained national attention after a video that apparently captures the moments before the shooting was posted this week by a Brunswick radio station. The video shows Arbery running before being confronted, then collapsing on the ground after he was shot.

No arrests have been made, and Arbery's parents and supporters have been calling for the McMichaels' arrests. Tom Durden, the district attorney of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit who was put in charge of the case after two prosecutors recused themselves due to possible conflict of interests, said he wants a grand jury to decide whether criminal charges are warranted, which won't happen until Georgia courts reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."

On Wednesday, LeBron James tweeted a picture of Arbery with a message reading, "I was murdered by an armed father and son who hunted me down and shot me as I jogged in a Georgia neighborhood. Neither of my killers have been charged. My name is Ahmaud Arbery."

The NBA star wrote, "We're literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can't even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack."

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Fellow NBA star Stephen Curry Instagrammed, "AHMAUD ARBERY. Sickening what's STILL happening out here. Don't watch the video. Respect this man and his family. Remember the name. #justiceforahmaud."

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde said she would be running on Friday in honor of Arbery on what would have been his 26th birthday.

"Run with me to honor him and raise awareness about racism and injustice in this country. #IrunwithMaud," she tweeted.

Tomorrow would have been #AhmaudArbery’s 26th birthday. Run with me to honor him and raise awareness about racism and injustice in this country. #IrunwithMaudpic.twitter.com/q6xfQwoSnq — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 7, 2020

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness wrote in part, "Black Americans deserve safety. Period. If your state has stand your ground laws, if your district attorney has a history of letting police brutality slide, if you want to see change in the system we have to elect legislators who will protect Black, Brown, LGBTQ people and all minority Americans. #blacklivesmatter #AhmaudArbery."

Read more celebrity reactions below:

Instagram

Gregory McMichael & his son Travis McMichael gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on his daily jog in Brunswick, GA. His mother Wanda Jones said “He was hunted down like an animal and killed.” Call the Glynn County Police Dept & demand their arrest: (912)-554-7800 #JusticeForAhmaudpic.twitter.com/WhtklDySTu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 6, 2020

We need action right now!! We all think we are powerless and that’s what they want us to think! We the people must now take a stand! #AHMAUDARBERYpic.twitter.com/VFoa775nJG — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) May 6, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3Gz8vlbQo/?igshid=ewobr882jbdk Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery